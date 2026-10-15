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English NewsCitiesConnaught Place Central Park Shut On October 16-17 Ahead Of CJP’s Protest

Connaught Place Central Park Shut On October 16-17 Ahead Of CJP’s Protest

Delhi Police warns against violating Section 163 as Connaught Place’s Central Park remains closed on October 16 and 17 ahead of CJP’s event.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
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  • Closure anticipates CJP's planned 'Lehra Do Tiranga' program.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17, citing administrative reasons. Delhi Police said Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in and around Connaught Place and urged people not to join gatherings that violate the prohibitory orders. The closure comes ahead of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ programme at the park on Friday.

Police Warn Of Legal Action

Delhi Police said the NDMC had written to the force about the two-day closure and requested adequate security arrangements at the prominent public park. The civic body also asked the police to ensure that no unauthorised person enters the premises.

Police appealed to people to comply with the prohibitory orders under Section 163 and warned that legal action would be taken against those who violate them.

However, the police said arrangements could be made for a group of 11 people to assemble at a suitable location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem.

Also Read: ‘India Is No Banana Republic’: BJP Accuses CJP Leaders Of Taking Money To Target Govt

CJP Event Planned For Friday

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke had announced the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ programme for October 16 and appealed to people to attend. The Aam Aadmi Party has also announced that it would participate in the event.

The programme was announced after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were remanded to five days of judicial custody. They were arrested over allegations of unauthorised entry into Jantar Mantar, violating bond conditions and obstructing police personnel on duty. Both are currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read: ‘No Contempt For Now’: SC Issues Notice To Rahul Gandhi Over Conduct During October 12 March

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 09:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protets
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