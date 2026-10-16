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English NewsCitiesDelhi Ramlila To Burn 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Alongside Ravan Amid CJP Protests

Delhi Ramlila To Burn 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Alongside Ravan Amid CJP Protests

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee has announced plans to burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy at its Pitampura Ramlila, saying the move is linked to the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Ramlila will burn 30-foot cockroach effigy.
  • Effigy symbolizes filth, promotes cleanliness, and good over evil.
  • This decision coincides with Cockroach Janata Party protests.
  • CJP demands CEC's resignation amid electoral roll issues.

A 30-foot-tall effigy of a cockroach will be set ablaze alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad at a Ramlila in Delhi this year, with organisers saying the initiative aims to promote cleanliness and reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil.

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual Ramlila in Pitampura, said the cockroach symbolises filth and dirt. The initiative is linked to the Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi campaigns, according to the committee.

Ashok Goel, the committee's president and a BJP MLA, told PTI that the decision was not driven by political considerations. He said the burning of the effigy was intended to underline the importance of cleanliness alongside the traditional message of good triumphing over evil.

Goel also said the cockroach would be depicted among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army.

Cockroach Effigy Decision Comes Amid CJP Protests

The decision comes amid protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital. The group initially demonstrated against former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and has now joined protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In June and July, CJP members staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar for more than a month before marching to Parliament on July 20. The protests eventually led to Pradhan's resignation as minister.

ALSO READ: ECI Announces Special Summary Revision Of Voter Lists In 17 States Where SIR Has Been Completed

CJP Joins Opposition Protests Over Electoral Roll Revision

The group has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations seeking the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protests in Delhi resulted in the detention of several activists, students and journalists, with outfit leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das under judicial custody for breaching security at Jantar Mantar to protest after it was denotified as a protest site. 

After CJP's recent protest march was thwarted, the outfit announced a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Connaught Place on Friday. Delhi Police issued a statement on Thursday, urging people to stay away from the proposed march. Citing the prohibitory orders in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas, police said it could  facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What new effigy will be burned at Ramlila this year in Delhi?

A 30-foot-tall effigy of a cockroach will be set ablaze alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila in Delhi.

What is the purpose of burning a cockroach effigy at Ramlila?

The initiative aims to promote cleanliness, symbolising filth and dirt, and reinforce the message of good triumphing over evil, linking to Swachh Bharat campaigns.

Which committee is organising the Ramlila featuring the cockroach effigy?

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which annually organises the Ramlila in Pitampura, is behind this initiative.

What is the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) currently protesting?

The CJP is protesting and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 07:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP DELHI DELHI NEWS Delhi Ramlila Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest
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