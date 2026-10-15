Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fujifilm Instax cameras popular Diwali gifts during Amazon sale.

Various Instax models listed, film costs Rs 70 per print.

Match camera to recipient; include extra film, accessories.

Verify Amazon offers, seller, and return policy before purchase.

Instant cameras are one of the easiest Diwali gifts to get right: you hand over a camera, and the first photo is in the recipient's hand within minutes. With Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 live, Fujifilm's Instax range is listed from Rs 6,999. Here is a price list and a guide to the one number most buyers forget, the cost of each print.

Instax Camera Prices On Amazon

Amazon's listings show the following prices, which can change during the sale:

Instax Mini 12: Rs 6,999 (listed MRP varies by colour, from Rs 7,499 to Rs 8,999). It has auto exposure, a selfie mirror and a close-up mode, and runs on two AA batteries.

Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 shots: Rs 7,499.

Instax Mini 13: Rs 7,999 in Clay White, the newer model of the Mini 12.

Instax Mini 41: Rs 10,499 against an MRP of Rs 13,999, a 25 per cent discount.

Instax Wide 400: listed from Rs 14,499, for larger wide-format prints.

Prices vary by colour and seller, so the same camera can cost a little less in one shade than in another. Compare listings before you pick a colour.

The Real Cost Is The Film

The camera is a one-time cost, but every print needs film. A single pack of 10 Instax Mini sheets is listed at Rs 699, against an MRP of Rs 799, and a 20-shot pack at Rs 1,399, which works out to about Rs 70 per print.

A 20-print pack lasts a family gathering, so a gift box with only 10 shots can run out within an evening. If you are gifting a camera, add at least one or two extra film packs, and check the date on the pack, since instant film has a shelf life and works best when fresh. Keep unexposed film away from heat.

Which Model Suits Which Person

The Mini 12 and Mini 13 suit teenagers, first-time users and anyone who wants a simple point-and-shoot with automatic exposure. If you do not need the newer model, the Mini 12 at Rs 6,999 saves Rs 1,000 over the Mini 13. The Mini 41 costs more and is aimed at buyers who want a step up from the entry models.

The Wide 400 makes larger prints, which suit group photos and travel scenes, though its film generally costs more. Instant cameras give you a physical keepsake but offer far less control than a mirrorless camera or a phone, so they work best as a fun extra and not as someone's only camera.

If the recipient wants to learn photography seriously, an entry-level mirrorless camera such as Canon's EOS R100, listed at Rs 44,989, is a better long-term gift.

Make It A Complete Gift

Add an album or photo frame, a pack of AA batteries and a spare film pack. Some listings sell gift boxes that bundle extras, but compare the bundle price against buying the pieces separately, since bundles can include items you will not use.

Keep the receipt and the invoice with the gift, in case of warranty or exchange needs.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, so check whether your cart value qualifies.

Check that the listing is for a new, sealed camera sold by an authorised seller, whether batteries and film are included, and the return window, since gifts sometimes need exchanging. You can browse instant cameras and other cameras on Amazon and explore camera gifts and accessories, then compare the final payable amount before you order.