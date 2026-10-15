Playing PS5 Or Xbox On A New TV? Best Gaming TV Deals In Amazon's Festive Sale, From Rs 35,499

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaming TV 120Hz labels often mislead; verify native refresh.

Prioritize native refresh, VRR, ALLM for best gaming.

Several gaming TV deals available; match to setup.

Confirm model, ports, warranty before finalizing purchase.

Many TVs in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 advertise gaming features, but the labels can be misleading. A "120Hz" sticker may describe a true 120Hz panel or a motion-processing feature on a 60Hz panel, and the difference matters if you play on a PS5, Xbox or gaming PC. With the sale live, here is a plain guide to what the specifications mean and which deals we could confirm.

Native Refresh Rate Versus Marketing Labels

Refresh rate is how many times the screen updates each second. A native 120Hz or 144Hz panel can show smoother motion in fast games, provided your console or PC can output that frame rate. Some TVs instead have a native 60Hz panel and add a feature such as a 120Hz game accelerator or motion interpolation, which can reduce blur but does not turn the panel into a true 120Hz display.

TCL's 75-inch 75T6C, for instance, is listed with a native 60Hz panel and MEMC, plus a 120Hz Game Accelerator, while the TCL 55T8D QD-Mini LED is listed with a native 144Hz panel. Always look for the word "native" on the listing or in the specifications, and check which HDMI ports support the higher rates.

Features That Matter Besides Refresh Rate

Variable refresh rate, or VRR, keeps the picture smooth when frame rates fluctuate. Auto low latency mode, or ALLM, switches the TV to its fastest game setting when a console is detected. HGiG helps games display HDR correctly.

Samsung lists ALLM, VRR and HGiG on its 55-inch Crystal 4K model, and LG's OLED evo C5 supports VRR up to 144Hz. Input lag, the delay between pressing a button and seeing the result, is rarely printed on listings, so read reviews that measure it. Finally, count the HDMI ports: the TCL 55T8D has four, which helps if you connect a console, a soundbar and a set-top box.

Gaming TV Deals We Could Confirm

Prices below were reported on or around October 8 to 13 and can change as the sale runs.

Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro (120Hz): Rs 35,499, against an original price of Rs 62,999.

TCL 55T8D QD-Mini LED (native 144Hz, up to 288Hz with DLG): Rs 57,990, against an MRP of Rs 89,990.

TCL 65-inch 4K QLED with Game Master: Rs 58,990, down from Rs 1,14,990.

TCL 75-inch 75T6C QLED (native 60Hz with 120Hz Game Accelerator): Rs 61,990 including bank discounts, against a usual price of Rs 76,990.

LG 65-inch OLED evo C5 (120Hz with VRR up to 144Hz): Rs 1,73,990.

Match The TV To Your Console And Room

Match the TV to your setup. A PS5 or Xbox Series X can output 4K at 120Hz in supported games, but only through an HDMI port that supports it, so check the port labels. For casual or cricket-and-streaming households, a native 60Hz set with good HDR and sound is enough, and you can save the money.

For a bright room, a Mini LED or QLED panel handles glare better than most OLEDs, while OLED suits dark-room, single-player gaming. Size also matters: a 55-inch set suits a desk or sofa two metres away, while 65 inches suits a larger room.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Gaming sets are large purchases, so confirm the exact model number, HDMI port details and warranty before ordering, and check that installation is included. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values, and No Cost EMI is available on many TVs.

A discount quoted against a very high "original price" is not a reliable guide, so compare the final payable amount across a few models. You can check gaming and smart TV deals on Amazon and explore more 4K TVs on Amazon before you decide.