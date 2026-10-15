Delhi Braces For CJP’s Flag March; Dipke Says, ‘We Follow Mahatma Gandhi’s Path’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announced Tiranga Yatra after co-convenors' arrests.

Delhi Police deploy thousands for the proposed flag march.

Police denied permission; Section 163 BNSS prohibits gathering.

Security measures include CCTVs, barricades; alternative venue offered.

The Delhi Police will deploy more than 6,000 personnel in and around the Lutyens’ Delhi area ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed Tiranga Yatra on October 16. Police have also reserved 5,000 additional personnel from other districts and will secure key locations, including Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place markets, Central Park, nearby Metro stations, Jantar Mantar and Palika Bazaar.

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke announced the flag march on Wednesday after co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested on Tuesday morning and sent to five days of judicial custody for unfurling the national flag.

Dipke is expected to participate in the march alongside student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The march has been scheduled to begin at 5 pm on October 16.

No Permission For March, Section 163 In Force: Delhi Police

Delhi Police PRO Neha Yadav said the police had not granted permission for the proposed march and that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.

However, she said permission could be granted to a select group of protesters to hold a flag march at another “suitable space”.

“The Cockroach Janta Party has issued an appeal for a march at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged its supporters and the public to join this protest and attend in large numbers. Given the current security situation, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS is already in effect in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. The NDMC has informed the Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons,” Yadav said.

She added that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had asked the police to make appropriate security arrangements at the park and prevent unauthorised entry.

“Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have given us written requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against unlawful gatherings,” she said, adding that the associations had raised concerns about the impact of such gatherings on their businesses.

“We appeal to everyone not to join any such gathering that violates BNSS guidelines or affects peace. Action will be taken against offenders. We are ready to give permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot,” Yadav said.

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220 CAPF Companies Reserved For Security

Apart from the police deployment, 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been reserved for New Delhi, according to a senior police officer.

“Out of the 220 companies, 30 companies will work in each shift. There will be three shifts during the day. They will be deployed in New Delhi, surrounding districts, borders and other important areas. If the crowd swells during the night and we need more security, we will increase the strength to 60 companies in one shift,” the officer said.

The police have also reserved 5,000 additional personnel from other districts to strengthen security in and around Connaught Place, HT reported.

CCTV Cameras, Barricades To Monitor Gathering

The police have installed more than 10 CCTV cameras in and around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk ahead of the proposed march.

“Since there were hardly any cameras at Central Park and a huge gathering of at least 30,000-50,000 people is expected, we have installed new cameras. The cameras are only there to record the gathering and collect evidence in case of any violations or untoward incidents,” the officer said.

Dozens of barricades were also seen along roads near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg. However, no roads had been blocked as of Thursday evening.

A second police officer said senior officials were working on the security plan and that personnel from other districts were being called in.

“We will take action against offenders. Senior officers are planning the course of action for the march. We are also calling in force from other districts, as Connaught Place is a large area and cannot be covered simply with barricades. It is not narrow. There are many entry points, and it will be tough to guard all of them without disturbing the public and affecting law and order,” the officer said.

The police are preparing for a potentially large gathering while seeking to prevent disruption to public movement and businesses in the area.

CJP Hits Back

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has hit back at the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) decision to keep Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place closed on October 16 and 17, ahead of its proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.

Responding to the closure, the CJP wrote on its official X handle, “Don't worry. Unlike your police, we hold the Constitution in one hand and the tricolor in the other. Not batons and pellet guns.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also questioned the decision, asking, “If we announce 100 places, will Narendra Modi close all those 100 places?”

The NDMC issued a notice on Thursday, October 15, citing administrative reasons for keeping the park shut for two days. The decision came after Dipke appealed to people to join the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ event at Central Park on Friday, October 16.

The proposed march has drawn heightened security arrangements in the area, with the Delhi Police citing prohibitory orders and urging people not to gather at Connaught Place.

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