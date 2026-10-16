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US: 3 Children, Teacher Killed In Oregon School Shooting; 16-Year-Old Suspect Dead
Three children aged five, eight and 11, along with a teacher, were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday, police said. The 16-year-old suspect, a local resident, was also killed after a community member confronted him inside the school.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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