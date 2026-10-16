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English NewsNewsWorldUS: 3 Children, Teacher Killed In Oregon School Shooting; 16-Year-Old Suspect Dead

US: 3 Children, Teacher Killed In Oregon School Shooting; 16-Year-Old Suspect Dead

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 07:12 AM (IST)

Three children aged five, eight and 11, along with a teacher, were killed in a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday, police said. The 16-year-old suspect, a local resident, was also killed after a community member confronted him inside the school.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 07:12 AM (IST)
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