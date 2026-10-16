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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Be Titled ‘Monster’? Actor Drops A Major Hint

Salman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Be Titled ‘Monster’? Actor Drops A Major Hint

Salman Khan recently shared a post featuring his father, Salim Khan. Following the post, speculation has emerged that the Bollywood superstar may have announced his upcoming film.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan's viral post sparked
  • Officially announced SVC63 film enters final production schedule.
  • Nayanthara co-stars in film releasing Eid 2027.

Salman Khan often grabs attention with his social media posts. Recently, the Bollywood superstar shared a series of pictures with his father, Salim Khan, calling him the “real monster”. The post has since gone viral, sparking speculation that Salman may have hinted at the title of his upcoming film.

Salman Khan’s ‘SVC63’ To Be Titled ‘Monster’? 

Sharing the pictures, Salman wrote, “Howdy partner. At 91, you are still number one. Baap baap hota hai[A father is a father]. These are the real monsters. Hum sab ke baap mein hai dum [Our fathers have all the strength to do it], Vande Mataram. Ek aur din nahi hota, ek aur din kam hota hai. Aap log samjhe? Uparwale ki kripa mujh par rahi hai [There's never an extra day; it's always one day less. Do you understand what I mean? I've been blessed by the Almighty.]”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Did Salman Khan Drop A Hint About His Upcoming Film?

According to a report by The Lallantop, Salman Khan's social media post has sparked speculation that his upcoming film, SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, could be titled Monster. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the film's title yet.

The film, which has already been officially announced, is currently in production. The makers are reportedly preparing for its final shooting schedule, which is planned to span 50 days. The action entertainer will feature Salman Khan alongside Nayanthara, with Dil Raju backing the project.

The film is scheduled to release on Eid 2027. Its ensemble cast reportedly includes Anil Kapoor, Arvind Swami, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Abhimanyu Singh, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy and Sagarika Ghatge.

Also Read: Salman Khan Dodges Questions About His Love Life, Reacts To Aamir Khan’s Third Marriage: ‘Happy For Him...’

Apart from his film commitments, Salman Khan continues to host Bigg Boss 20, with his hosting frequently making headlines. He was also recently seen alongside Karisma Kapoor in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 9. The episode is available to stream on JioHotstar.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Salman Khan's recent social media post hinted at?

Salman Khan's recent social media post, where he called his father a

Has the title

No, the makers have not officially confirmed

When is Salman Khan's upcoming film, SVC63, scheduled to be released?

Salman Khan's upcoming action entertainer, SVC63, is scheduled to be released on Eid 2027. It is currently in production with a final 50-day shooting schedule planned.

Who are the main stars in Salman Khan's upcoming film, SVC63?

SVC63 features Salman Khan and Nayanthara in leading roles. The ensemble cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 06:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salim Khan Salman Khan SVC63
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