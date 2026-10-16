Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader claimed India would support Pakistan in US war.

Opposition parties heavily criticized BJP leader's controversial statement.

Critics questioned if views reflect BJP's central leadership position.

Rathore also accused foreign entities of destabilizing India.

A political controversy has erupted after Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore claimed that India would support Pakistan if a war broke out between Islamabad and the United States. Speaking at an event, Rathore cited Pakistan's status as a neighbouring country to justify his assertion.

A video of the remarks has circulated on social media, drawing criticism from opposition parties and triggering a debate over the BJP leader's comments on India's position in a hypothetical conflict.

The remarks prompted Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to question Rathore's position and ask whether it reflected the views of the BJP's central leadership.

Congress Questions BJP's Position

Congress leaders criticised Rathore's remarks and questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his view on supporting Pakistan in a conflict with the US.

Opposition leaders also accused the BJP of showing an affinity towards Pakistan, citing allegations of cross-border terrorism linked to the neighbouring country. The criticism centred on Rathore's suggestion that geographic proximity should determine India's position in a potential war.

The remarks have put the Rajasthan BJP chief under scrutiny, with opposition leaders using the video to challenge the ruling party's position on Pakistan and its broader foreign policy approach.

AAP Shares Video, Targets BJP

AAP leaders also circulated the video across digital platforms and criticised Rathore's statement. They alleged that the remarks raised questions about the BJP leadership's approach towards Pakistan.

The clip prompted reactions on social media, with critics questioning the suggestion that India should support Pakistan in a hypothetical conflict with the United States.

The controversy has largely overshadowed other parts of Rathore's address, as opposition parties focus on his comments about how India should respond to a potential US-Pakistan war.

Rathore Alleges Foreign Funding To Destabilise India

During the same address, Rathore accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create unrest in India. He also alleged that some foreign entities were funding domestic political groups to disrupt the country's economic progress and weaken its international standing.

The allegations were part of the broader speech, but the remarks about India's possible position in a conflict between the US and Pakistan have become the main focus of the political backlash.