Why Storage Costs More In 2026, And How To Buy Smart In Amazon Great Indian Festival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Price per terabyte guides smart storage purchase decisions.

Hard disks cheapest for archives; SSDs offer speed, portability.

MicroSD cards costly; prioritize data backup, authorized sellers.

The sticker price of a drive tells you little. A Rs 2,000 memory card and a Rs 15,000 hard disk are not comparable until you know how much space you get for the money. Storage prices have also been under upward pressure this year, with reports linking shortages to demand from AI data centres, so price per terabyte is the most useful number to check during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, which is live.

How The Maths Works

Divide the price by the capacity in terabytes. A 4TB drive at Rs 15,699 works out to about Rs 3,925 per terabyte, while a 1TB drive at Rs 13,599 costs Rs 13,599 per terabyte.

The figures below use prices tracked or listed on Amazon in the past week, and the per-terabyte numbers are our own arithmetic, so treat them as a guide and check the live price. For phones and cameras, speed ratings matter more than raw price, so a slightly costlier card with a higher rating can be the better buy.

Price Per Terabyte, From Cheapest To Costliest

Seagate 4TB desktop external hard disk: Rs 15,699, about Rs 3,925 per TB.

WD Elements 1TB portable hard disk: about Rs 11,200 to Rs 11,500, or roughly the same per TB.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD: Rs 13,599 per TB.

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB portable hard disk: Rs 14,145 per TB.

Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD: Rs 14,499 per TB.

SanDisk Ultra Go 128GB microSD: Rs 1,999, about Rs 15,600 per TB.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSD: Rs 4,399, about Rs 17,200 per TB.

SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD: Rs 5,600, about Rs 21,900 per TB.

Samsung T7 1TB portable SSD: Rs 24,599 per TB, according to Amazon's external SSD page.

Kingston A400 480GB internal SATA SSD: Rs 14,579 on one Amazon listing, about Rs 30,400 per TB.

What The Numbers Tell You

Large hard disks win on price per terabyte by a wide margin, which makes them the sensible home for archives, family photos and video backups that you do not need to access quickly. Portable SSDs cost more per terabyte than large hard disks, with the gap widest against multi-terabyte drives, but they are faster and handle knocks better, which suits travel and editing. microSD cards are generally pricier per terabyte than hard disks and many SSDs, so buy them for the device that needs them, not as bulk storage.

One surprising result is that a bare internal SATA SSD can cost more per terabyte than a ready-made external one, so compare both before choosing a laptop upgrade. Also remember that a drive's usable space is a little smaller than the number on the box, because of how computers count capacity, so a "1TB" drive shows about 931GB on many computers.

Buy Smart, And Back Up Smartly

Pair storage with a simple habit: keep at least two copies of anything important, with one stored in a different place. A cheap hard disk for the full archive plus a faster SSD for current projects covers most households.

Buy from Amazon or authorised sellers, check the warranty, and avoid unbranded drives with unusually low prices, since fake capacity is a known problem. Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values.

You can browse data storage deals on Amazon and explore more drives and memory cards, then compare the final payable amount, seller and return window before you order.