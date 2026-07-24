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English NewsTechnologyFact Check: No, X Is Not Censoring 'Dharmendra Pradhan'; It's A Unicode Text Effect Anyone Can Use

Fact Check: No, X Is Not Censoring 'Dharmendra Pradhan'; It's A Unicode Text Effect Anyone Can Use

Claims that X is censoring Dharmendra Pradhan's name are misleading. The viral glitched text is simply Zalgo, a Unicode formatting style anyone can generate and use online.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unusual
  • Zalgo text, Unicode styling, not platform censorship.
  • Claims arose amid protests against Education Minister Pradhan.
  • Users generate Zalgo text with online tools easily.

A bizarre version of the word "Dharmendra" filled with unusual symbols has flooded X (formerly Twitter), triggering claims that the platform is suppressing posts mentioning Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The speculation has spread rapidly as discussions around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests continue to dominate social media. However, there is no evidence suggesting that X is censoring the minister's name.

The distorted text seen in these posts is not generated by the platform itself. Instead, it is created using a long-established Unicode styling technique popularly known as Zalgo text. Often referred to as glitch text or cursed text, the effect can be applied to virtually any word or phrase and works across multiple digital platforms.

Why Users Mistook Text For Censorship

The confusion surfaced at a time when Dharmendra Pradhan's name has become one of the most searched and discussed topics online. Thousands of students and young supporters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party have been protesting, demanding the Education Minister's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy and wider concerns related to examination reforms.

As screenshots showing a heavily distorted version of "Dharmendra" circulated online, some users concluded that X was automatically masking the minister's name. Those claims quickly gained traction, adding to speculation that the platform had introduced a form of keyword censorship.

However, available technical information does not support that theory. Cybersecurity experts and Unicode documentation indicate that the unusual appearance is simply the result of a special text formatting technique rather than any platform intervention.

What Exactly Is Zalgo Text?

Zalgo text is created by attaching multiple Unicode combining characters to standard letters. These combining marks are typically designed for accents and diacritical symbols used in various languages. When a large number of them are layered onto individual letters, the text appears broken, corrupted or glitched while remaining perfectly valid Unicode.

ALSO READ: Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His 26-Day Hunger Strike? Centre's Assurances Explained

The style has existed since the mid-2000s and first gained popularity through internet horror memes before becoming a decorative text effect used across online communities.

Because it relies on Unicode rather than platform-specific code, the same effect can be applied to any name, sentence or hashtag without requiring any special software.

Anyone Can Generate The Same Effect

The viral posts are not unique to X. Several free online tools, including Zalgo.org, allow users to generate the same distorted text within seconds. After converting ordinary text into the glitched format, users can simply copy and paste it into X, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Discord or nearly any other platform that supports Unicode characters.

ALSO READ: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

This means the strange-looking versions of "Dharmendra" circulating online are not evidence that X is filtering or modifying posts. They are examples of a long-standing Unicode text style that can be applied to virtually any word, making the effect available to anyone regardless of the platform they use.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the distorted

The distorted text is known as Zalgo text, a Unicode styling technique. It's often called glitch or cursed text, making words appear broken or corrupted.

Is X (formerly Twitter) censoring posts mentioning Dharmendra Pradhan?

No, there is no evidence X is censoring the minister's name. The distorted text is a user-generated effect using Unicode styling, not platform intervention.

Why did users believe the distorted text indicated censorship?

The confusion arose because Dharmendra Pradhan's name is a widely discussed topic due to student protests and the NEET paper leak controversy. Users mistakenly concluded X was masking his name.

How is Zalgo text created?

Zalgo text is made by attaching numerous Unicode combining characters to standard letters. These layered symbols make the text appear broken or glitched.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET CJP X TEchnology News DHarmendra Pradhan
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