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English NewsNewsIndiaGovt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

According to Wangchuk, the Centre agreed not to file cases against Jantar Mantar protestors and said it would positively consider suitable compensation for the families of students who died by suicide.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk ended 26-day hunger strike after government assurances.
  • Government assured no cases against peaceful Jantar Mantar protestors.
  • Compensation for NEET suicide victims positively considered by government.
  • Parliament will discuss paper leak solutions and education reforms.

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day hunger strike after the government assured him of two key demands linked to the NEET examination paper leak controversy.

In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk said the Centre had agreed not to register cases against those who participated in peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar. He also said the government had agreed to positively consider suitable compensation for students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

The Ladakh-based activist concluded his fast in the early hours of Friday. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where they formally marked the end of his hunger strike and handed over the government's written statement.

ALSO READ | 'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast

Government Outlines Assurances

According to the statement shared with Wangchuk, the government expressed a positive stance on refraining from filing cases against those who protested peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, as well as participants in the march to Parliament held on July 20, 2026.

The statement also noted that the government had already assured detailed discussions in Parliament to identify solutions to examination paper leaks and broader reforms to the education system. In addition, it said the Centre was positively considering suitable compensation for families of those who died by suicide following the recent NEET paper leak.

ALSO READ | 'You Awakened Nation's Conscience': Dipke Reacts After Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast: WATCH

Wangchuk Calls It The 'Beginning Of Accountability'

Sharing his video message on X, Wangchuk described the development as the "end of hunger" but the "beginning of accountability."

He said he had ended his fast after receiving assurances from the government and Members of Parliament across political parties that accountability in the country's examination system would be discussed on the floor of Parliament. Wangchuk also reiterated that the government had assured compensation for the families of suicide victims linked to the NEET examination paper leak and confirmed that no cases would be registered against students and young people who participated in peaceful protests.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sonam Wangchuk end his hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after the government assured him of two key demands related to the NEET examination paper leak controversy. These assurances were linked to compensation for suicide victims and not registering cases against peaceful protesters.

What were the government's key assurances to Sonam Wangchuk?

The government assured it would not register cases against those who participated in peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar and the Parliament march. It also stated it would positively consider suitable compensation for students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

What broader commitments did the government make regarding the education system?

The government assured that detailed discussions would be held in Parliament to identify solutions to examination paper leaks. It also committed to addressing broader reforms to the education system.

How did Sonam Wangchuk describe the conclusion of his fast?

Wangchuk described the development as the 'end of hunger' but the 'beginning of accountability.' He expressed that accountability in the country's examination system would be discussed in Parliament.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hunger Strike Sonam Wangchuk NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest
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