Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His 26-Day Hunger Strike? Centre's Assurances Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonam Wangchuk ended hunger strike after Centre's written assurances.

Government engaged due to health concerns, student protests, ensuring dialogue.

Centre assured a new Bill, withdrawing cases against peaceful protestors.

Parliament will discuss paper leaks, education reforms, and NEET compensation.

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Thursday night after receiving written assurances from the Centre, bringing an end to a prolonged protest that had intensified political and public attention over the past several weeks. The fast concluded at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, following a series of high-level discussions between the government and Wangchuk's representatives.

Govt Steps In Amid Health Concerns

According to sources, the Centre decided to engage directly with Wangchuk after growing concerns over his health and mounting protests by students across the country. Home Minister Amit Shah is said to have held an extended meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh to review the situation and explore a resolution.

Following the meeting, the government reportedly chose to adopt a conciliatory approach while treating Wangchuk's deteriorating health as an urgent priority.

As part of the outreach, Dr Jitendra Singh contacted Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, assuring her that the Centre intended to address the activist's concerns and sought her support in persuading him to end the fast. Later in the day, both Union ministers visited Medanta Hospital and handed over a written assurance from the government to Wangchuk.

ALSO READ: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

Centre, CJP To Continue Dialogue

The engagement between the Centre and Wangchuk's supporters is expected to continue, with ministers informing the activist that representatives of the Ladakh-based Climate Justice Party (CJP) would be invited for discussions at a neutral venue on Friday.

The move follows the CJP leadership's rejection of an earlier proposal to hold talks at JP Nadda's residence or office. The party had instead sought discussions at Jantar Mantar or another neutral location, arguing that dialogue with protesters was central to Wangchuk's demands.

The planned meeting is expected to carry forward negotiations aimed at addressing the issues raised during the protest.

Assurances Include Fresh Bill, Student Relief

Sources indicated that the Centre assured Wangchuk that a fresh Bill prepared under the Department of Personnel and Training would be introduced in Parliament next week after receiving Cabinet approval.

The government also conveyed its willingness to withdraw cases filed against students who participated in peaceful demonstrations. Addressing the media at the hospital alongside Gitanjali Angmo, JP Nadda said the administration would not pursue legal action against those who protested at Jantar Mantar or joined the July 20, 2026 march to Parliament.

He further stated that Parliament would deliberate on paper leaks, education reforms related to examinations, and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

In a post on social media after ending the fast, Wangchuk said he called off the protest "at the urging of scores of members of parliament," following "a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country," adding that he would share more details in a forthcoming video.