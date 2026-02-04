Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Curling 2026: Google Celebrates Winter Olympics With Animated Doodle, Here’s What It Means

Curling 2026 Google Doodle puts the spotlight on one of the first Winter Olympic sports, serving as a countdown reminder ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Curling 2026: Google has released a fresh animated Doodle called Curling 2026 to celebrate the upcoming Winter Olympic Games. The Olympics will take place from February 6 to February 22 under Milano Cortina 2026, hosted by Italy. The Doodle shows a curling player sliding a stone on ice, cleverly placed inside the two “O” letters of the Google logo. It highlights curling, a unique Olympic sport that mixes calm movements with smart strategy. 

The Doodle also builds excitement for the Winter Games, where sports like curling and ice hockey will begin even before the opening ceremony.

Google Doodle Curling 2026 Meaning & Design

The Google Doodle Curling 2026 animation is simple but meaningful. It focuses on the core moment of the sport, when a player releases a heavy stone and sends it sliding toward the target. The smooth movement inside the Google logo makes the Doodle feel lively and playful.

Google often uses Doodles to spotlight global events, and this one introduces curling to a wider audience. Many people see curling as slow, but the Doodle hints at the precision and focus involved. Every slide, spin, and sweep matters in this sport. By featuring curling, Google is drawing attention to a Winter Olympic game that depends more on skill and teamwork than speed.

This Doodle also acts as a countdown reminder that the Winter Olympics are just around the corner, creating curiosity among viewers worldwide.

What Is The Curling Sport In Winter Olympics 2026?

Curling is played on an ice sheet with two teams of four players. Each team takes turns sliding 44-pound stones toward a circular target called the house. 

The house is 12 feet wide and is placed about 150 feet away from where players throw the stone.

Each team throws eight stones in one round, known as an end. The goal is to place your stone closest to the centre of the house. 

Players sweep the ice in front of the stone to control its speed and direction. This sweeping can completely change the final position of the stone.

Every team has a leader called the skip. The skipper plans shots, gives instructions, and decides when to sweep or stop. After all ends are completed, the team with the highest score wins.

Curling and ice hockey will start early in the 2026 Winter Olympics, while ice hockey will close the Games with the men’s gold-medal match. Curling will be one of the first sports to set the Olympic mood.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Google Doodle Curling 2026 about?

The Doodle celebrates the upcoming Winter Olympic Games by showcasing the sport of curling. It features an animated curling player sliding a stone within the Google logo.

When and where are the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to February 22, 2026, in Italy, hosted by Milano Cortina.

How is curling played?

Two teams slide heavy stones on ice towards a target called the house. Players sweep the ice to control the stone's movement, aiming to get closest to the center.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
