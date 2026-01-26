Google's 77th Republic Day doodle focused on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), celebrating India's ambitious space missions and growing global attention in this sector.
India Republic Day 2026: Google Doodle Today Celebrates ISRO's Eminence & Prestige
Google’s Republic Day doodle celebrates ISRO with satellites and orbits woven into its logo, highlighting India’s space ambitions as the nation marks its 77th Republic Day.
Google marked India’s 77th Republic Day with a doodle that looked firmly skyward. The special illustration placed the spotlight on the Indian Space Research Organisation, celebrating a year defined by ambitious missions and growing global attention around India’s space programme.
The doodle featured satellites, orbital paths, and space-inspired visuals cleverly integrated into the letters of ‘GOOGLE’, creating a design that subtly echoed India’s expanding footprint beyond Earth. While Google did not offer a detailed explanation of the artwork, the visual language left little doubt about the theme. The tribute appeared to nod towards headline missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan, both of which have kept ISRO in international headlines.
A Space-Themed Salute To India’s Scientific Momentum
The artwork arrived at a time when ISRO is preparing for an active year ahead. The space agency has outlined plans for multiple satellite deployments in 2026 as it continues to scale up its operations.
Speaking about the upcoming activity, ISRO chief V Narayanan said, “We are planning to send a lot of satellites this year. A lot of work is going on.”
The timing of the doodle made the message even more relevant, as Republic Day celebrations increasingly highlight India’s technological confidence along with its cultural legacy.
A Look Back At 2025 Republic Day Google
In contrast to this year’s cosmic theme, Google’s Republic Day 2025 doodle leaned into India’s biodiversity.
Designed by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, the illustration celebrated wildlife from across the country. It included a peacock in flight, a crocodile, a snow leopard in Ladakhi attire, a tiger dressed in a dhoti-kurta playing a musical instrument, and an antelope holding a ceremonial staff. That artwork captured India’s ecological richness, while the 2026 design turned attention to scientific ambition.
Why January 26 Matters
Republic Day commemorates the moment when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Although the country had achieved independence in 1947, governance continued under colonial-era laws for nearly three years. The adoption of the Constitution replaced the Government of India Act and formally established India as a sovereign democratic republic.
The date also honours the Purna Swaraj declaration made on January 26, 1930, when Indian leaders demanded complete independence from British rule. The occasion stands as a reminder of the principles of democracy, justice, equality, and unity.
77th Republic Day: Schedule & Parade
President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am, with live broadcast coverage starting from 10:30 am. Public entry will open at 7 am.
This year’s parade will feature 30 tableaux organised under the themes ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’ The event will also mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, while showcasing India’s cultural diversity, defence strength, and technological progress.
