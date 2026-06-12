Canva Finally Lets You Work Without WiFi: Here's How To Turn It On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canva launched Offline Mode allowing design creation without internet.

Users can edit selected designs offline for up to two weeks.

Canva also integrated Google Gemini for direct design generation.

Canva has announced the rollout of its new Offline Mode feature, which allows users to create and edit designs without an active internet connection. The company says this has been one of the most frequently requested features from its global user base.

The feature is built for people who work on the go, including students, educators, entrepreneurs, and professionals who often deal with unreliable or limited connectivity while travelling, commuting, or attending classes.

How Does Canva's Offline Mode Work?

The feature was first announced at the Canva Create event earlier this year and is now rolling out to users. To use it, users need to select the "Make available offline" option on a design before losing internet access.

Once enabled, they can continue editing their designs for up to 14 days without needing a connection. Any changes made during this period are automatically synced once the internet is restored.

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The feature supports multiple devices and formats, and is available at no additional cost to all Canva users.

Canva highlighted India as one of its fastest-growing markets, noting that Offline Mode was designed keeping mobile-first users in mind. Commenting on the rollout, Rob Kawalsky, Global Head of Product, Canva, said, "Offline mode reflects our commitment to building for the way India creates today: mobile-first, always moving, and full of ideas."

What Else Has Canva Been Up To Recently?

The Offline Mode rollout follows other recent updates from the platform. Canva recently launched the Canva Connected App for Google Gemini, which is powered by Canva's own foundation model.

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Designs created through Gemini can be edited directly inside the Canva Editor, allowing teams to refine, remix, or share them with colleagues without starting from scratch. The integration also brought Google's Nano Banana image generation model to Canva's Magic Layers feature.