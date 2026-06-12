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HomeTechnologyCanva Finally Lets You Work Without WiFi: Here's How To Turn It On

Canva Finally Lets You Work Without WiFi: Here's How To Turn It On

Canva's new Offline Mode lets you design for up to 14 days without internet. Here's how it works and why Indian users are talking about it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Canva launched Offline Mode allowing design creation without internet.
  • Users can edit selected designs offline for up to two weeks.
  • Canva also integrated Google Gemini for direct design generation.

Canva has announced the rollout of its new Offline Mode feature, which allows users to create and edit designs without an active internet connection. The company says this has been one of the most frequently requested features from its global user base. 

The feature is built for people who work on the go, including students, educators, entrepreneurs, and professionals who often deal with unreliable or limited connectivity while travelling, commuting, or attending classes.

How Does Canva's Offline Mode Work?

The feature was first announced at the Canva Create event earlier this year and is now rolling out to users. To use it, users need to select the "Make available offline" option on a design before losing internet access. 

Once enabled, they can continue editing their designs for up to 14 days without needing a connection. Any changes made during this period are automatically synced once the internet is restored.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle Today Marks The Start Of The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The feature supports multiple devices and formats, and is available at no additional cost to all Canva users.

Canva highlighted India as one of its fastest-growing markets, noting that Offline Mode was designed keeping mobile-first users in mind. Commenting on the rollout, Rob Kawalsky, Global Head of Product, Canva, said, "Offline mode reflects our commitment to building for the way India creates today: mobile-first, always moving, and full of ideas."

What Else Has Canva Been Up To Recently?

The Offline Mode rollout follows other recent updates from the platform. Canva recently launched the Canva Connected App for Google Gemini, which is powered by Canva's own foundation model. 

ALSO READ: Is Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Almost Here? A Leaker Says It's '100% Confirmed'

Designs created through Gemini can be edited directly inside the Canva Editor, allowing teams to refine, remix, or share them with colleagues without starting from scratch. The integration also brought Google's Nano Banana image generation model to Canva's Magic Layers feature.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Canva's new Offline Mode feature?

Canva's new Offline Mode allows users to create and edit designs even without an active internet connection. It was a frequently requested feature designed for users working on the go.

Who can use the new Offline Mode feature?

The Offline Mode is available at no additional cost to all Canva users. It is particularly useful for students, educators, entrepreneurs, and professionals who often face limited connectivity.

What other updates has Canva recently released?

Canva recently launched the Connected App for Google Gemini, allowing direct editing of Gemini-created designs. This integration also brought Google's Nano Banana image generation model to Canva's Magic Layers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Canva TECHNOLOGY
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