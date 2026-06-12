A leaker named Instant Digital claims the next MacBook will feature a touch-enabled screen, stating it's
Is Apple's First Touchscreen MacBook Almost Here? A Leaker Says It's '100% Confirmed'
Apple may finally be building a Mac you can touch. A bold new leak, backed by analyst chatter and supply chain signals, suggests it could arrive this year.
- This claim aligns with growing analyst and supply-chain speculation.
- Omdia expects 'MacBook Ultra' with OLED panels this year.
- Analysts Kuo and Gurman also anticipate a future touchscreen Mac.
Apple's first touchscreen Mac has been the subject of growing speculation for months, and a fresh claim from a known leaker has added more fuel to the fire. A leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo, going by the name Instant Digital, posted a short but striking comment on Thursday, saying the upcoming MacBook will have a touch-enabled screen and calling it "100% confirmed."
While bold claims from anonymous sources should always be taken with a pinch of salt, this one is far from standing alone. A growing number of analysts and supply-chain insiders have pointed to the same conclusion, making the case for a touchscreen Mac harder to dismiss.
Why This Leaker's Claim Stands Out
Instant Digital's post, translated from Chinese, read: "It's 100% confirmed that the MacBook screen will be touch-enabled." What makes this notable is the language itself. Most leakers prefer to stay cautious, framing their claims around what Apple is "exploring" or what is "likely."
ALSO READ: OpenAI Data Shows India Among Top Countries Using ChatGPT For World Cup
Absolutes are rare in this space, which means Instant Digital is either working from a very solid source or taking a serious credibility risk. It is worth noting that Weibo leaks are not always the most dependable, and Instant Digital does not have a long track record of verified predictions to back this up.
What Other Sources Are Saying About The Touchscreen MacBook
According to research firm Omdia, the touchscreen MacBook, reportedly to be branded the "MacBook Ultra," is expected to launch in the third quarter of this year. Supply-chain sources from May indicated that production of OLED panels for the device had cleared a key milestone, with Samsung Display potentially ready to ship screens to Apple as early as June.
ALSO READ: Google Doodle Today Marks The Start Of The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Respected Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman have both said the product is on its way, with Kuo commenting on likely timings last September and Gurman following in October. While not every analyst agrees on the exact timeline, most place the launch somewhere between late 2026 and early 2027.
Before You Go
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest rumor regarding the upcoming MacBook?
Who is the leaker Instant Digital, and how reliable is their claim?
Instant Digital is a leaker on Weibo. While their claim uses strong language, Weibo leaks are not always dependable, and Instant Digital lacks a long track record of verified predictions.
When is the touchscreen MacBook expected to be released?
Research firm Omdia expects a
Do other sources support the rumor about a touchscreen MacBook?
Yes, several analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, along with supply-chain insiders, have indicated that a touchscreen Mac is on its way. This makes the case for it harder to dismiss.