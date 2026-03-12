Is Canva Down In India? Users Turn To X As Login & Upload Issues Rise

The outage triggered widespread reactions, with users sharing complaints and memes on X. A quick check on Downdetector now suggests the issue has been resolved. Most users can access Canva again to create designs and projects without major issues.

If similar problems occur in the future, users can consider alternatives such as Adobe Express, VistaCreate, Figma, Pixlr, Snappa, and Crello. These platforms also offer tools for graphic design, presentations, social media posts, and quick visual editing.

Many of them provide free templates, simple drag and drop features, and cloud storage, making them useful options when Canva is temporarily unavailable.