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HomeTechnologyIs Canva Down In India? Users Turn To X As Login & Upload Issues Rise

Is Canva Down In India? Users Turn To X As Login & Upload Issues Rise

Canva appears to be facing issues in India as users report problems uploading images and accessing designs on the platform.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Canva Down: Canva appears to be experiencing a possible outage, with users reporting problems logging in, uploading images, and downloading designs. While Downdetector currently shows a small spike with around 71 reports, complaints are rapidly increasing on X (formerly Twitter). Some users, including our colleagues, say they are temporarily switching to alternative design tools.Is Canva Down In India? Users Turn To X As Login & Upload Issues Rise

Users Turn to X Amid Canva Issues

Many users rushed to X to check if Canva is facing problems. Several posts show people asking whether the platform is down for everyone.

Is Canva Now Restored?

The outage triggered widespread reactions, with users sharing complaints and memes on X. A quick check on Downdetector now suggests the issue has been resolved. Most users can access Canva again to create designs and projects without major issues.

If similar problems occur in the future, users can consider alternatives such as Adobe Express, VistaCreate, Figma, Pixlr, Snappa, and Crello. These platforms also offer tools for graphic design, presentations, social media posts, and quick visual editing.

Many of them provide free templates, simple drag and drop features, and cloud storage, making them useful options when Canva is temporarily unavailable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What issues are users experiencing with Canva?

Users are reporting problems with logging in, uploading images, and downloading designs. The platform appears to be experiencing an outage.

Where are users discussing Canva's problems?

Many users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss the issues, check if the platform is down for others, and share their frustrations.

Is Canva back online now?

A check on Downdetector suggests that the issue has been resolved, and most users should now be able to access Canva again.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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