Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sean Cairncross departs as White House national cyber director.

Kirsten Davies named acting successor amid widespread tech disruptions.

Davies outlines vision for modernizing US cybersecurity and resilience.

Recent outages impacted travel, banking; officials denied cyberattack evidence.

Sean Cairncross is exiting his post as White House national cyber director after a series of technology-related outages in the United States over the week led to disruptions in air travel, banking and national security networks.

Shortly after Axios and other US news outlets first reported Cairncross' departure on Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the Pentagon's Chief Information Officer, Kirsten Davies, as the new cyber director, congratulating her on X.

"Look forward to working together to strengthen America's cybersecurity," Rubio said.

Davies will assume the position in an acting capacity, media outlets reported citing White House officials.

"Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected," Davies wrote on X late Thursday night, as she thanked US President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for their "faith and steady confidence" in her.

"Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future."

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth referred to Davies' tenure at the Pentagon as one in which "she has proven herself to be a dedicated patriot and professional."

"We are confident she will advance President Trump's America First agenda across the cybersecurity landscape," the Pentagon chief said.

Cairncross leaves after US tech outages

The Trump administration came under scrutiny in recent days after the US witnessed a major tech meltdown as service outages affected not just travel, communications, and e-commerce, but also the National Security Agency.

Top US officials have since sought to assure people in the country that there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

In 2025, Trump nominated Cairncross to serve as his top adviser on cybersecurity and data protection policy. He was subsequently confirmed to the post by the Senate.

During Trump's first stint in the Oval Office, Cairncross took on various roles as a White House insider. He was ⁠also an executive at ​the Republican National Committee before becoming the cybersecurity chief.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.