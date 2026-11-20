Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 features Rupa Biswas' 1982 Bengali disco track.

Overlooked 'Disco Jazz' album track appears on Worldwide FM.

Dan Snaith's radio play brought track international attention.

Inclusion now offers song new global audience decades later.

The music selection in Grand Theft Auto 6 has an unexpected addition, bringing a little-known Bengali disco track from 1982 to a new generation of listeners. Rupa Biswas' 'Aaj Shanibar', from her album Disco Jazz, can be heard on Worldwide FM, the in-game radio station hosted by British broadcaster Gilles Peterson. The song's inclusion also has a real-life connection involving Canadian musician Dan Snaith, better known as Caribou. What makes this selection interesting is the track's journey from a largely overlooked release in India to international recognition and now a place on Vice City's radio dial.

GTA 6: Rupa Biswas' Aaj Shanibar Features On Worldwide FM

Players tuning into Worldwide FM in GTA 6 can hear Rupa Biswas' Bengali disco number 'Aaj Shanibar'. Originally released in 1982, the track appeared on Disco Jazz, an album recorded in Calgary, Canada.

Despite its distinctive sound, the album received limited attention when it was initially released in India. However, its music found listeners years later, bringing renewed interest to Biswas' work and the record's unusual production history.

The song's appearance in GTA 6 gives it another opportunity to reach listeners who may not have encountered the original album. Its inclusion also adds a Bengali musical connection to the game's radio programming.

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GTA 6 Song Selection: How Dan Snaith And Gilles Peterson Connect The Story

The track's journey to GTA 6 has a connection with two prominent names in electronic music and broadcasting. Canadian musician Dan Snaith, who performs as Caribou, played 'Aaj Shanibar' on Gilles Peterson's real-life Worldwide FM. The selection helped bring attention to Rupa Biswas' recording among international music audiences.

Peterson, who hosts the in-game Worldwide FM in GTA 6, provides another link between the song's rediscovery and its appearance in Vice City.

This connection makes the inclusion more than just another soundtrack choice. A Bengali disco recording that received little attention at the time of its release has travelled across countries and decades to feature in one of gaming's most anticipated titles.

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Rupa Biswas' Aaj Shanibar Finds A New Audience Through GTA 6

The inclusion of 'Aaj Shanibar' introduces Rupa Biswas' music to players who may be discovering the singer and her 1982 album for the first time. It also highlights how older recordings can find fresh audiences through radio programmes, music enthusiasts, and popular culture.

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For fans of unusual soundtrack selections, hearing the Bengali disco track on Worldwide FM is an interesting discovery. Its journey from Disco Jazz to Vice City gives the song a renewed place in the spotlight.

GTA 6's Worldwide FM selection brings Rupa Biswas' 'Aaj Shanibar' to a much wider audience, giving a forgotten Bengali disco recording another chance to be heard decades after its original release.