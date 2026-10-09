Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon sale features audio gear deals and purchasing guide.

Notable deals cover Sony, Apple, JBL, and Boult audio products.

Evaluate usage, battery, sound, and comfort before purchasing.

SBI, Prime offers available; confirm seller, return policies.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is now live, and audio gear is one of the easier places to save if you know what to look for. Here is a short buying guide and a list of picks from Sony, Apple and JBL, with the latest prices we could confirm.

How To Choose Before You Compare Prices

Start with where you will use your headphones. Over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation suit commutes, flights and long work sessions, while true wireless earbuds are lighter and easier to carry. Check battery life, the number of microphones for calls, and whether the device connects to two devices at once. Android users who care about sound quality should look for support for high-resolution codecs such as LDAC, while iPhone users benefit from the tight integration of Apple's own earbuds. Fit matters too, since a comfortable pair gets used far more often than a better-sounding one that hurts after an hour.

Top Headphone And Earbud Picks In The Sale

Sony WH-1000XM6 at Rs 34,920: Amazon lists Sony's flagship noise-cancelling headphones at Rs 34,920, against their Rs 39,990 launch price in India, a saving of Rs 5,070. They use 12 microphones for noise cancellation and calls, support LDAC, fold for travel and are rated for up to 40 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 (launch price Rs 25,900): Apple's earbuds add heart-rate sensing, noise cancellation that delivers twice the noise reduction of AirPods Pro 2, IP57 water resistance and up to 8 hours of battery with noise cancellation on. Price trackers show prices between about Rs 23,900 and Rs 25,900, so check the live listing and any card offer.

JBL Vibe Beam 2 at Rs 2,799: A budget option for everyday listening, listed at Rs 2,799 in the sale, which makes it a sensible second pair for the gym or travel.

Boult x Mustang headphones at Rs 1,499: The lowest entry price on the list, suited to casual listening.

Sony's WF-1000XM6 earbuds, launched in India at Rs 29,990 in August, are another option for noise cancelling in an earbud, but check the live price.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, and Prime members can get up to 10 per cent extra benefits, though caps and minimum order values apply. Before you order, compare the final payable amount, confirm the seller and warranty, and read the return policy, since audio products can differ in fit and sound from what you expect.

You can browse headphones from JBL, Apple, Sony and more on Amazon and note today's price for your shortlist.