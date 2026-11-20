Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 launched, delivering realistic graphics and immersive experiences.

Players praised dynamic NPCs, improved driving, and Lucia's story.

Real-time sequences and expansive world offer unparalleled freedom.

Gamers advocate taking time, fully experiencing the vast new world.

After 13 years of anticipation, Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally arrived, bringing players back to the much-loved Vice City. However, this time, the action unfolds across the fictional state of Leonida, which features six distinct regions, an expansive open world and two lead protagonists, Jason and Lucia, whose lives become intertwined in a criminal conspiracy.

With more realistic graphics, detailed environments, enhanced character animations and an evolved gameplay experience, GTA 6 has had plenty to live up to. But does Rockstar Games' latest blockbuster deliver on the hype?

At the Comic GTA 6 Play Party event on launch day, ABPLIVE caught up with gamers who got their first hands-on experience with the game. From jaw-dropping visuals and more responsive non-playable characters (NPCs) to improved driving mechanics and Lucia's introduction as a female protagonist, players had plenty to say about what makes this instalment stand out.

GTA 6 Graphics And Realism Leave Gamers Impressed

For Ziya Mishra (@ziyadotexe), a streamer who had been eagerly waiting for the game, the graphics were among the biggest selling points."When I first started the game I was mind blown. I thought, is this movie going on? This genuinely feels like real life," Ziya said.

Beyond the visuals, she was particularly impressed by the attention to detail in the game's world. The way NPCs notice and remember players' behaviour, along with the ability to interact with characters across the environment, adds another dimension to the experience.

The return to Vice City also struck a nostalgic chord with Ziya. While the familiar setting brings back memories of earlier GTA titles, she felt the new environment offered an entirely different experience.





Maurya, an 18-year-old gamer, also highlighted just how far the franchise has come visually since GTA 5. Having been much younger when the previous instalment arrived, he was particularly impressed by the graphical leap. "The graphics are no joke. They are the best we have in gaming at the moment," he said.

Real-Time Gameplay, Better Driving And An Open World That Keeps Moving

For Pranit, who has played every GTA game over the past 16 years, the changes go beyond just visual upgrades. He pointed to the game's approach to storytelling and gameplay, particularly its emphasis on real-time sequences. Comparing it with its predecessor, Pranit said, "GTA 5 focuses heavily on animated cutscenes. This is like real-time, exactly like RDR2 or Cyberpunk."

He was equally impressed by the driving mechanics, taking a swipe at the previous instalment's relatively arcade-like experience. Another feature that stood out was the dynamic behaviour of NPCs. Rather than remaining static elements in the background, characters react to what players are actually doing, making the virtual world feel more alive.

Pranit also appreciated the freedom to explore Leonida without being tied to the main storyline. Whether it is taking a car for a drive through Vice City or simply discovering the world, players have plenty to do beyond completing missions.

And then there is the soundtrack. Pranit believes the game's selection of music could give several tracks a new lease of popularity, with players discovering them through GTA 6.

Lucia's Representation

While the graphics and gameplay have caught players' attention, the introduction of Lucia as a playable female protagonist has sparked an equally interesting conversation.

For Ziya, who is a streamer herself, Lucia's representation is particularly significant. She welcomed the decision to place a woman of colour and an immigrant among the game's central characters, describing her as a strong and interesting protagonist.

Ziya also stressed that Lucia deserves to be seen as more than just the female counterpart to Jason. Her character has an independent backstory, personal struggles and a journey of her own that players should be able to explore. The emotional depth of Jason and Lucia's interconnected storyline was another aspect she appreciated, arguing that their relationship should not be dismissed as merely a love story.

The discussion around Lucia also brought up the larger role of relationships and role-playing in video games. Ziya pointed out that games such as Cyberpunk and Stardew Valley have featured concepts such as marriage and starting a family for years. These, she suggested, are simply part of the fictional worlds players choose to immerse themselves in.

Don't Rush Through GTA 6, Gamers Have A Message

For Ankit, the excitement around GTA 6 is not just about completing the main storyline. He plans to take his time exploring the game, setting aside the next three months to discover everything it has to offer and work towards 100% completion.

GTA 5 remains the only game he has completed 100%, including all its side missions, activities and challenges. With GTA 6, he hopes to recreate that experience and explore the virtual world to its fullest. His advice to fellow gamers is simple: after waiting 13 years, there is no point rushing through the experience.

"I know you guys have waited a very long time to play this. Don't rush it. It's not about finishing it right away. Take your time with it, have fun with it! 13 years has been a long time," Ziya said.





(Ziya)

Does GTA 6 Live Up To The Hype?

From gamers’ excitement over the realistic graphics, immersive environment, appreciation of the gameplay mechanics, enthusiasm for the graphical upgrades to the gamers' praise for Lucia's representation, the first reactions at the Comic GTA 6 Play Party event offered plenty of reasons for fans to be excited.

The return to Vice City, the introduction of Jason and Lucia, more responsive NPCs, improved driving mechanics and the freedom to explore Leonida have emerged as key highlights of the initial hands-on experience.

After 13 years of waiting, GTA 6 has finally given gamers a new world to get lost in. And judging by the launch-day reactions here, some players are already planning to spend the next few months doing exactly that.