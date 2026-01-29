Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gadget Review: I have used many earbuds till now, ranging from personal use to review units, and one thing I’ve learned over time is that you can’t really judge a product just by its outer casing, right? Well, that’s not exactly the case with the Boat Nirvana Crown. The moment I opened the outer box- quite impatiently, to be honest-I saw something very different. A crown sitting right on top of the charging case.

At first, I didn’t think much of it. I assumed it was just a design element, so I kept the case aside and went straight for the earbuds. Music started playing, and everything felt normal. Then, randomly, I placed my hand on the case. The crown rotated. There was a strong vibration. That’s when I stopped listening to the earbuds altogether and got completely hooked on the case.

Boat Nirvana Crown Review: Quick Pointers





What Works

Unique crown wheel for volume control

App support with good customisation options

What Doesn’t

The crown can rotate unintentionally inside a bag

The case could feel slightly stiffer

Boat Nirvana Crown Review: Design





The design is easily the most distinctive part of the Boat Nirvana Crown. The case looks premium and feels well-finished, especially in the Blazing Red colour variant that I used.

The crown on top is not decorative; it’s functional. Rotating it clockwise increases the volume, and turning it anti-clockwise lowers it. There’s also a large button in the centre to play or pause music.

What really stood out for me was the haptic feedback. Every rotation of the crown comes with a strong, satisfying vibration. It feels intentional and well-tuned, not gimmicky.

There’s also an LED ring around the crown that visually shows volume levels and battery status. When the battery is low, the LED turns red, which is actually useful.

That said, the crown rotates very easily. When the case is inside a bag or pocket, even slight movement can change the volume unintentionally. The case could have benefited from a bit more stiffness to avoid this.

Boat Nirvana Crown Review: App Support, Battery Life & Features





The Boat app support adds a lot of value here. Through the app, you can customise controls, switch between ANC and ambient modes, manage LED lighting on the crown, and even disable crown rotation if accidental touches bother you. This single option solves the biggest practical issue I faced with the case.

Battery life is impressive. Even after long listening sessions of around 6 to 7 hours, I still had around 40% battery left. The earbuds comfortably last through daily use without anxiety.

Multipoint connectivity works smoothly, letting you stay connected to two devices at once, like a phone and a laptop. In-ear detection is also present, and it works reliably; music resumes automatically when you put the earbuds back in.

Boat Nirvana Crown Review: Sound & ANC





Sound quality is solid for the price. The bass is punchy without being overpowering, the vocals are clear, and overall tuning feels balanced. The 50dB hybrid ANC performs well in real-life scenarios. Whether I was in traffic or travelling in the metro, the noise cancellation made a noticeable difference.

Call quality is another highlight. With the six-mic ENx setup, my voice sounded noticeably clearer during calls, and background noise was well controlled.

Boat Nirvana Crown Review: Final Thoughts

The Boat Nirvana Crown is a well-thought-out product that feels genuinely different. The crown isn’t just a design experiment; it actually adds character and usability. While the easily rotating crown can be annoying at times, app-level control makes it manageable.

Overall, if you’re looking for earbuds that sound good, feel premium, and offer a unique control experience at Rs 2,799, the boAt Nirvana Crown is a solid option. The design, sound, haptics, and features come together nicely, just be ready to tweak a few settings to get the best experience.