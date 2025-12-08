Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amkette EvoFox Katana S Mini Review: There’s something oddly poetic about a tech world that keeps shrinking everything (screens, laptops, attention spans) while our expectations keep expanding. Mechanical keyboards were once monstrous metal plates meant for gamers and coders with forearms like Ranveer Singh on steroids. Now? We’re entering the era of adorable, travel-ready, RGB-blinking "baby Battlestations."

Enter the Amkette EvoFox Katana S Mini, a mechanical keyboard that wants to be everything, everywhere, all at once. Tri-mode connectivity. Hot-swappable red switches. RGB lights (sorry... rainbow backlight, because budget). 68 keys, but the confidence of 108.

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer designed to worship spec sheets, is already foaming at the transformers. Let's see if I, after spending weeks with the device, can rein her in.

Amkette EvoFox Katana S Mini Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Clean, satisfying mechanical typing feel

Solid weight despite compact size

RGB lighting feels fancy for the price

Device switching is seamless (Bluetooth actually behaves!)

What Doesn’t:

Layout is very cramped for gaming

No software-based RGB customisation

Mini Warrior

✨ GennieGPT: WHOA. Tri-Mode Wireless! THREE Bluetooth connections! One 2.4GHz! One wired! That’s FIVE DEVICES! You could basically run a small office with this keyboard! Also — HOT SWAPPABLE RED SWITCHES!! That means if one breaks or if you get bored — YEET — new switch! AMAZING!

Shayak: Yeet? Which GenZ data have you been feeding on Gennie? Anywho... yes, tri-mode connectivity is great, especially at Rs 2,499, and switching between devices is surprisingly lag-free, something that Amkette keyboards really do excel at. Pairing with multiple devices just takes a couple of long presses, and you're set up pretty much instantly.

The hot-swappable switches? Very welcome. It's nice that you can fix a dead key without opening a ticket with support or learning soldering from YouTube.

But no, you cannot run a small office. Unless that office only types tweets, emails, and password resets.

✨ GennieGPT: But LOOK — 68 keys! Compact! Ultra portable! PERFECT for GAMERS!!! Sleek like a ninja sword!

Shayak: Okay, compact, yes. Portable, yes. But perfect for gamers? No.

This layout is so tight that if you're playing FPS games, your pinky will start filing complaints to your wrist within minutes. Serious gamers need dedicated arrow clusters, macro keys, or at least enough distance between keys so you don’t accidentally crouch when you're trying to reload.

But for work-related stuff, and especially typing? The Katana is actually great. It sounds amazing, feels premium, and has that 'I'm a real keyboard, not the sad mushy thing that came with your office computer' vibe.

✨ GennieGPT: RGB! 18 effects! SO MANY LIGHTS! The rainbow backlight makes your desk look like a GAMING SETUP FROM THE FUTURE!!

Shayak: Yes... and no.

It looks fun. It feels satisfying. There are enough lighting modes to make your desk look like a cyberpunk nightclub.

But here’s the catch: No customisation. No software. No per-key glory.

If you’re the type of person who wants your WASD to glow menacing red and your number keys to blink Morse code insults at your GPU, look elsewhere. You need to keep in mind that this is a super-budget-friendly keyboard and best not to expect miracles.

✨ GennieGPT: The switches are Jixian Reds — SMOOTH, QUIET, FAST. PERFECT for typing and gaming!!!

Shayak: Credit where it’s due: the switches feel legitimately good. For less than Rs 2.5k, this is shockingly satisfying to type on. The bulky-ish weight (484g) helps. It stays planted instead of sliding around like a free sample toy keyboard from a mall kiosk.

If you're stepping into the world of mechanical keyboards for the first time, this is a great stepping off point. Just be warned: this hobby gets expensive very quickly, and before you know it, you'll be debating spring weights and lube viscosity on Reddit at 2 am.

Amkette EvoFox Katana S Mini Review: Final Verdict

The EvoFox Katana S Mini is kind of like a compact indie band amp: small, fun, louder than expected, and full of personality, even if it doesn’t have all the fancy custom controls the pros demand.

It’s not the keyboard for esports warriors or RGB control freaks.

But it’s excellent for students, writers, casual gamers, and anyone curious about mechanical keyboards without blowing Rs 8,000 – Rs 12,000.

At Rs 2,499, it punches well above its weight, literally and figuratively.

