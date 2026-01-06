Gadget Review | Realme 16 Pro+: A Phone So Stylish, I Was Scared To Touch It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gadget Review: There are moments in life when a small thing, a touch or a familiar smell, suddenly pulls you back to a memory you didn’t even know you were holding onto. That strange sense of familiarity is déjà vu. That’s exactly what I felt when I touched the Realme 16 Pro+. It instantly reminded me of the first time I held the Galaxy Note 3. At a time when many companies seem to have lost their creative spark, Realme tried putting something different in front of the audience. As Realme puts it, the phone depicts a sunrise over golden wheat fields, which feels very close to the vibrant Master Gold colour variant.

The rear camera module felt like a breath of fresh air. While it’s not something groundbreaking, the mirror-like panel actually helped me put my lipstick correctly, and yes, that really happened.

Realme 16 Pro+ Review: Quick Pointers

What Works

Eye-catching design that stands out from typical smartphones

Battery life feels reliable even with heavy daily usage

Curved screen adds a premium touch and improves viewing experience

What Doesn’t

No dedicated telephoto lens

The UI looks bland

Realme 16 Pro+ Display: This Will Steal Your Heart





While I usually lean towards flat displays, I really liked how seamlessly the screen blends into the sides. The curved display makes the phone look premium, and it’s especially pleasing while watching series or videos.

The Realme 16 Pro+ uses an AMOLED panel that flows naturally into the frame, adding to the overall elegance without feeling distracting or uncomfortable.

Realme 16 Pro+ Camera: Just Click! Click! Click!





The camera was something that genuinely surprised me

Rear Camera : 200MP + 50MP + 8MP



Front Camera: 50MP

The pictures came out delightful. I especially loved the sharpness, clarity, and overall smoothness in photos. Colours looked balanced, details were well preserved, and even portraits had clean edges. Night mode also worked quite well. The images were bright enough without looking artificial, and the noise was handled decently.





What I liked most was that the camera didn’t overdo things. It keeps photos natural, which makes them feel more usable for everyday moments, not just social media. The front camera also delivers clean and sharp selfies without over-smoothing the skin.

Realme 16 Pro+ Performance: Here Comes The ‘Godzilla’





I honestly didn’t expect much from the phone, but it exceeded all my expectations. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, and it performs really well, even with heavy games like Genshin Impact.

The graphics were good, not perfect, but impressive for the segment. I noticed slight shadow issues in water textures, but gameplay was smooth as butter. No lag at all. I also tried Free Fire and BGMI, and the results were, in one word, awesome. The phone feels smooth, fast, and reliable, so yes, the chipset is doing its job well.

Realme 16 Pro+ Design: Chic & Aesthetic Finish





Now comes what is most pleasing to the eyes: the design. I don’t usually believe in love at first sight, but this phone changed my thinking. The moment I unboxed it, it felt like a golden aura flashed in front of my eyes. There it was, a beautiful yellow-coloured phone (PS: I love yellow).

The camera module is made of aluminium alloy and has a reflective finish, which felt new to me. I was curious, and slightly worried, about whether it could handle scratches. It does get smudged whenever I touch it, but I guess that’s fine for aluminium. My main dilemma was whether the back would be sustainable for daily use. What if my hands are dirty and I touch the phone? Would it be easy to clean?

The aluminium-finish middle frame was the real chef’s kiss. It binds the phone together and gives it a more premium look and feel.

Realme 16 Pro+ Battery: An Undercover Beast





After heavy usage and multiple tests, I still had around 30% battery left. That made me curious about what kind of beast battery sits inside. I checked the specs, and there it was, a 7,000mAh battery.

While this capacity isn’t unique anymore, the way it holds up is impressive. After gaming, streaming, and regular usage, I still ended the day with battery left that could easily run for another 3 to 4 hours.

The company claims the phone takes around 57 minutes to charge, which is very close to my experience. I drained the battery completely and put it on charge. It took around 1 hour and 9 minutes to fully charge. For someone like me who often forgets to charge their phone, this charging speed feels reassuring.

Realme 16 Pro+ Final Verdict: Just Go For It...

I tested the phone for so long that it probably needs a break from me. Based on my experience, the phone is great for everyday use. It looks so pretty that I was honestly scared of spoiling the back by touching it with dirty hands. Thankfully, Realme provides a basic transparent cover, which lets me breathe a little easier.

For someone looking for a phone that looks good and performs equally well, this could be a solid choice. Starting at Rs 39,999, it offers strong performance without pushing you into iPhone-level pricing. If you want a phone that’s stylish yet powerful, the Realme 16 Pro+ feels like a good partner.