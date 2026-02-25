'Did Nothing Illicit': Bill Gates Apologises To Foundation Staff Over Epstein Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





American tech entrepreneur Bill Gates has apologised to staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while insisting he did “nothing illicit”, according to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal.

During a town hall on Tuesday, Gates acknowledged errors in judgement that, he said, had cast a shadow over the foundation’s reputation. He also admitted to having had two affairs with Russian women, but maintained that none of his actions involved Epstein’s victims or illegal conduct.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates said, according to a recording reviewed by the newspaper.

Meetings With Epstein A ‘Huge Mistake’

The report states that Gates conceded it was “a huge mistake” to spend time with Epstein and to introduce foundation executives to him. “I apologise to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Gates was among numerous public figures whose names surfaced in thousands of documents, including emails, interview transcripts, photographs and call logs, released online last month by the US Justice Department. The material, widely referred to as the “Epstein files”, detailed Epstein’s extensive network of high-profile contacts.

At the town hall, Gates addressed images in the released documents that show him alongside women whose faces are redacted. He said the photographs were taken at Epstein’s request, with his assistants following meetings.

“To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him,” Gates said.

He added that he first met Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. Gates acknowledged that he failed to properly scrutinise Epstein’s background despite being aware of what he described as an “18-month thing” that had restricted Epstein’s travel.

'Wife Was Always Skeptical'

Gates also revealed that he continued meeting Epstein until 2014, even after his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, raised concerns in 2013. “To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing,” he said.

According to the report, Gates told staff he had flown on a private jet with Epstein and met him in Germany, France, New York and Washington. However, he said he never stayed overnight with Epstein or visited his private island.

The Microsoft co-founder admitted that his association may have inadvertently helped Epstein enhance his own standing. He said Epstein often spoke about close relationships with billionaires, particularly on Wall Street, and claimed he could assist in fundraising for global health initiatives.

Gates acknowledged that being in meetings attended by other prominent figures made the situation appear “normalised” at the time. Looking back, he said, he recognises that his presence lent credibility to Epstein.

Addressing his personal life, Gates said: “I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities.” He reiterated that his final meeting with Epstein was in 2014.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges, according to US media reports.

In response to the town hall, a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation said Gates holds such meetings twice a year and “spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions.”