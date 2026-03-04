Apple Launches New MacBook Air M5, MacBook Pro M5 Pro & M5 Max: Check Price In India

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple Launches New MacBook Air M5, MacBook Pro M5 Pro & M5 Max: Check Price In India

Apple has refreshed its Mac lineup with the M5-powered MacBook Air, upgraded MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and new Studio Displays designed for faster AI tasks.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 03:44 PM (IST)

Apple has expanded its Mac lineup with a major hardware refresh, introducing the new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip, an upgraded MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, and a redesigned Studio Display family. The new devices focus on faster AI performance, improved graphics power, larger storage options, and better connectivity. Apple says the updates are designed to help students, creators, developers, and professionals handle demanding workloads more easily. 

With stronger chips and smarter features, the new Mac lineup promises better speed, smoother multitasking, and longer battery life.

MacBook Air With M5

MacBook Air shows a Pixelmator Pro screen and a selection of photos.

Price:
13-inch MacBook Air – Rs 1,19,900
15-inch MacBook Air – Rs 1,44,900

Apple’s new MacBook Air is powered by the M5 chip, which brings faster performance and stronger AI capabilities. The laptop features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. Apple has also added a Neural Accelerator inside every core to handle AI and machine learning tasks more efficiently. According to the company, AI performance can be up to four times faster compared to the previous M4 model and nearly ten times faster than the older M1 generation.

The new MacBook Air now starts with 512GB storage, which is double the base storage offered earlier. Users can configure the laptop with up to 4TB of storage, making it suitable for people who work with large files, videos, and creative projects. Apple has also introduced a faster SSD that improves read and write speeds, allowing quicker file transfers and smoother multitasking.

The laptop comes with a 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that offers 500 nits of brightness and support for one billion colours. Other features include a 12MP Centre Stage camera, Spatial Audio speakers, and a fanless aluminium design that keeps the laptop silent. The device supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and two external displays, while the battery can last up to 18 hours.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

MacBook Pro shows a video-editing screen in NukeX.

Price:
14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) – Rs 2,49,900
16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro) – Rs 2,99,900
14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max) – Rs 3,99,900
16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max) – Rs 4,29,900

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup now runs on the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, built using a new Fusion Architecture. This design combines two processor dies into one powerful system-on-chip for better speed and efficiency. The processor includes an up to 18-core CPU with six super cores and twelve performance cores. Apple says the system delivers around 30 percent faster performance than the previous generation.

The GPU architecture has also been improved with Neural Accelerators in every core. This helps speed up AI workloads like running language models, generating images, and editing high-resolution video. Apple claims the MacBook Pro can deliver four times faster AI performance than the previous generation and up to eight times faster compared to M1 models.

Memory capacity has also increased. The M5 Pro supports up to 64GB unified memory, while the M5 Max supports up to 128GB. Storage now starts at 1TB for M5 Pro and 2TB for M5 Max, with SSD speeds reaching 14.5GB per second. The laptops feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI with 8K output support, studio microphones, a six-speaker sound system, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Studio Display & Studio Display XDR

A person uses Studio Display XDR and MacBook Pro in an office-like setting.

Price:
Studio Display – Rs 1,89,900
Studio Display XDR – Rs 3,99,900

Apple has also launched a new generation of external displays designed to work perfectly with its Mac computers. The Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen with more than 14 million pixels. This high resolution provides extremely sharp visuals and accurate colours, making it useful for photo editing, design work, and video production.

The display includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera, a three-microphone array, and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio. These features improve video calls, meetings, and media playback. The display now supports Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, allowing users to connect accessories or multiple displays easily. It also provides 96W charging power for connected MacBook devices.

The Studio Display XDR is designed for professionals who need advanced visual accuracy. It uses a mini-LED backlight system with more than 2,000 local dimming zones. The display supports up to 2000 nits HDR brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync. It also supports P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, making it ideal for photographers, filmmakers, and designers who work with HDR content and colour-sensitive projects.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
