Wordle Answer Today (March 5): Puzzle #1720 Leave You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 5): Puzzle #1720 Leave You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 5 is here. Check today’s hints, clues, and the meaning behind the puzzle to help protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, March 5, with another fun puzzle that made many people pause and think. The five-letter guessing game has become a daily habit for millions around the world. Every day, players try to figure out the hidden word in just six guesses while protecting their winning streak.

Sometimes the puzzle feels easy, but on other days it makes people scratch their heads. Today’s Wordle leaned toward the tricky side for some players, even though the hints were quite clear. If you are still trying to figure it out, don’t worry. The clues and the final answer are explained below so you can see how the puzzle was solved.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it still needs careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess the secret five-letter word. After each guess, the game shows helpful colour clues:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but placed in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking at these colours carefully, players slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This mix of logic and fun is what makes Wordle so popular across the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 5 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s puzzle:

  • They have been providing for humans for millennia.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with P.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “heart” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints helped many players narrow down the possibilities before reaching the final answer.

Wordle Answer Today (March 5)

The solution to today’s Wordle puzzle is: SHEEP.

A sheep is a soft, woolly farm animal that humans have raised for thousands of years. Sheep are very important in farming because they provide useful materials like wool, meat, hides, and sometimes milk.

You will find sheep on farms all around the world. Their wool is often used to make clothes such as sweaters, scarves, and blankets. There is a good chance that something in your wardrobe contains wool that originally came from sheep.

So if you guessed the word correctly today, great job! And if not, don’t worry. Wordle gives everyone a fresh puzzle tomorrow and another chance to keep their streak alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the hints for the March 5th Wordle puzzle?

The word starts with 'S', ends with 'P', contains two vowels, and has four unique letters. It's also something that has been provided for humans for millennia.

What was the answer to the March 5th Wordle puzzle?

The answer to the March 5th Wordle puzzle was SHEEP.

What is a sheep?

A sheep is a soft, woolly farm animal raised for materials like wool, meat, and hides. Their wool is commonly used for clothing and blankets.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
