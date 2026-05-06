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HomeGamingThis Life-Size Gaming PC Has A Sauna, Fans, And Yes, It Actually Runs Games

This Life-Size Gaming PC Has A Sauna, Fans, And Yes, It Actually Runs Games

Forget RGB lighting and glass panels. One modder built a room-sized gaming PC you can literally walk into, play games inside, and nearly sweat through.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chinese modder builds enormous, walk-in PC case.
  • Life-size PC houses working hardware and display.
  • Sauna integration tested, then cooled for comfort.

A Chinese modder has taken PC building to a whole new level, literally. Instead of building a PC that sits on a desk, they built one large enough to stand inside, complete with working hardware, a display screen, and even a cooling system. 

The result is a room-sized gaming PC that functions as both a playable setup and what might be the most extreme PC case ever built. It sounds like something out of a science fiction film, but it is very much real.

How Did Someone Build A Life-Size Gaming PC?

The build was created by a modder known as Soda Baka, first reported by VideoCardz. The project was shared on Bilibili, a popular Chinese video-sharing platform.

ALSO READ: How iPhone 18 Pro's Design Could Make Room For A 5,200 mAh Battery

The oversized case is not just for show. Inside the large structure sits a fully functional gaming PC, with a screen mounted on the motherboard panel, allowing the person standing inside to actually play games.

Soda Baka described the concept as becoming a "living figurine," a nod to the trend where PC owners place collectable figures inside glass-panelled cases alongside their hardware.

What Happens When You Add A Sauna To A Gaming PC?

The build goes further than most would expect. Soda Baka added a 12,000W charcoal sauna inside the case and splashed water on it to raise the heat and humidity, pushing the internal temperature to 100.4°F. That might be fine for a graphics card, but it is not exactly comfortable for a human being standing inside.

ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra Unboxing Video Goes Viral: Here's What Apple's First Foldable Could Look Like

To fix that, a cooling system was added alongside oversized fans and an AC unit, designed to mimic how a real PC manages heat. Once switched on, the temperature inside dropped to a much more comfortable 77°F.

It is a ridiculous build in the best way possible, and a reminder that some people take their passion for PC hardware very, very seriously.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the life-size gaming PC?

It's a room-sized gaming PC built by a modder named Soda Baka, large enough for a person to stand inside and play games.

Who created the life-size gaming PC?

The modder known as Soda Baka created the life-size gaming PC. The project was shared on the Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili.

How does the life-size PC work?

It's a fully functional gaming PC with a screen mounted inside. A person can stand within the structure to play games.

Was there a sauna added to the PC?

Yes, a 12,000W charcoal sauna was added. Water was splashed on it to increase heat and humidity, raising the internal temperature.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
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