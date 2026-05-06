This Life-Size Gaming PC Has A Sauna, Fans, And Yes, It Actually Runs Games

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chinese modder builds enormous, walk-in PC case.

Life-size PC houses working hardware and display.

Sauna integration tested, then cooled for comfort.

A Chinese modder has taken PC building to a whole new level, literally. Instead of building a PC that sits on a desk, they built one large enough to stand inside, complete with working hardware, a display screen, and even a cooling system.

The result is a room-sized gaming PC that functions as both a playable setup and what might be the most extreme PC case ever built. It sounds like something out of a science fiction film, but it is very much real.

How Did Someone Build A Life-Size Gaming PC?

The build was created by a modder known as Soda Baka, first reported by VideoCardz. The project was shared on Bilibili, a popular Chinese video-sharing platform.

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The oversized case is not just for show. Inside the large structure sits a fully functional gaming PC, with a screen mounted on the motherboard panel, allowing the person standing inside to actually play games.

Soda Baka described the concept as becoming a "living figurine," a nod to the trend where PC owners place collectable figures inside glass-panelled cases alongside their hardware.

What Happens When You Add A Sauna To A Gaming PC?

The build goes further than most would expect. Soda Baka added a 12,000W charcoal sauna inside the case and splashed water on it to raise the heat and humidity, pushing the internal temperature to 100.4°F. That might be fine for a graphics card, but it is not exactly comfortable for a human being standing inside.

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To fix that, a cooling system was added alongside oversized fans and an AC unit, designed to mimic how a real PC manages heat. Once switched on, the temperature inside dropped to a much more comfortable 77°F.

It is a ridiculous build in the best way possible, and a reminder that some people take their passion for PC hardware very, very seriously.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021