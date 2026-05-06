iPhone Ultra Unboxing Video Goes Viral: Here's What Apple's First Foldable Could Look Like

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone Ultra dummy unit reveals foldable device design.

Dummy unit showcases closed and open dimensions, ergonomics.

Foldable iPhone Ultra expected to have passport-like shape.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Along with the iPhone 18 series, the iPhone Ultra has quietly become one of the more anticipated devices of the year. Apple's first foldable iPhone has been the subject of steady leaks and rumours, and interest has only grown as more details surface. Now, a new video from Unbox Therapy adds to that picture, offering a 10-minute close-up look at a dummy unit of the device.

While dummy units do not reflect final hardware, they give a useful early sense of size, shape, and how a device might feel in hand. The video also puts the rumoured foldable up against existing foldables and current Apple devices for comparison.

What Does The iPhone Ultra Dummy Unit Actually Show?

The video, published by Unbox Therapy, walks through the physical experience of the dummy unit rather than its internal hardware. It covers how the device feels when open and closed, how easy it is to pocket, how reachable the buttons are, and details like speaker placement and overall ergonomics.

According to the dummy unit, the iPhone Ultra measures 117 mm in height, 84.27 mm in width, and 11.02 mm in thickness when closed, not accounting for the camera bump. With the bump, that figure rises to 16.57 mm.

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When opened flat, the thickness comes down to around 5.2 mm. The video also shows the device wobbling when placed camera-down on a table, both in its open and closed states.

It is worth noting that the hinge mechanism shown in the dummy unit is not meant to represent what Apple will ultimately ship. That part of the hardware remains unknown.

Where Do The iPhone Ultra Rumours Stand Right Now?

Over the past few weeks, leaks around Apple's first foldable have pointed toward a passport-like shape when closed and a more tablet-like experience when opened.

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Reliable leaker Sonny Dickson recently published photos of an iPhone Fold dummy unit alongside purported units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Around the same time, Macworld reported that the foldable will likely carry the iPhone Ultra name.