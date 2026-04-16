Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyCan Your ChatGPT Conversations Be Used Against You In Court?

Can Your ChatGPT Conversations Be Used Against You In Court?

A US federal court has ordered a defendant to hand over his AI chatbot conversations to prosecutors. Here's what that means for anyone using ChatGPT or Claude for legal matters.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Judge ruled AI platforms are not lawyers for privilege.

US lawyers are now warning their clients that anything typed into an AI chatbot, whether ChatGPT, Claude, or similar tools, is not protected by attorney-client privilege. That means prosecutors or opposing parties in a lawsuit could potentially access those conversations. The concern is not theoretical. 

A recent federal court ruling in New York has made it very real, and law firms across the country have started sending urgent advisories to clients about the legal risks of turning to AI while facing litigation.

What Happened In The New York Court Case?

The alarm was triggered by a February ruling from Manhattan-based US District Judge Jed Rakoff, who ordered the former chair of bankrupt financial services company GWG Holdings to hand over 31 documents he had created using Anthropic's Claude while preparing his criminal defence.

Bradley Heppner, the former GWG Holdings chair, was charged last November with securities and wire fraud and pleaded not guilty. During his defence preparation, he used Claude to draft reports about his case and then shared those documents with his attorneys. His legal team argued the materials were protected under attorney-client privilege, but prosecutors pushed back.

Judge Rakoff sided with prosecutors, ruling that no attorney-client relationship exists "or could exist, between an AI user and a platform such as Claude," and that Claude itself "expressly provided that users have no expectation of privacy in their inputs."

Why Your AI Chats Are Not Protected Like Lawyer Conversations

Attorney-client privilege is a foundational legal protection in the United States. It shields communications between a person and their lawyer from prosecutors and opposing parties. The core issue is straightforward: AI chatbots are not lawyers.

Under a long-established legal principle, voluntarily sharing information with any third party, human or otherwise, can strip away that protection entirely. When someone types details of their legal situation into an AI platform, they are effectively disclosing it to an outside party. 

Both OpenAI and Anthropic state in their terms of service that they can share user data with third parties, which adds another layer of concern.

More than a dozen major US law firms have since issued client advisories. Several common recommendations have emerged. Firms, including O'Melveny and Myers, suggest using closed, corporate AI systems rather than consumer-facing chatbots where possible, though they acknowledge that approach remains largely untested in court. If AI research is being conducted at a lawyer's direction, clients are advised to state that explicitly in the prompt.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What do law firms recommend regarding AI and legal matters?

Firms suggest using closed, corporate AI systems over consumer chatbots and explicitly stating if AI research is done at a lawyer's direction.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Can Your ChatGPT Conversations Be Used Against You In Court?
Can Your ChatGPT Conversations Be Used Against You In Court?
Technology
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes
West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How To Download Your Voter Slip Online In Minutes
Technology
Playing Ascent In Valorant? Here’s The One Agent You Should Always Choose
Playing Ascent In Valorant? Here’s The One Agent You Should Always Choose
Technology
Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: From Nokia 105 To Lava A2, Phones That Bring UPI, Touch UI, More
Best Phones Under Rs 5,000: From Nokia 105 To Lava A2, Phones That Bring UPI, Touch UI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
Opinion
Embed widget