Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senior Iranian officer sees renewed conflict with US as likely.

US President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's proposal.

Iran's military states armed forces are fully prepared.

A senior Iranian military officer on Saturday said a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States was “likely”, after US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest negotiating proposal.

According to Iran’s Fars News, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in Iran’s military central command, said the recent rhetoric from Washington indicated that tensions could escalate again.

Iranian Military Says Fresh Conflict ‘Likely’

“A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” Asadi said.

He claimed recent statements and actions by US officials were intended to manage global market reactions and deflect from the consequences of the ongoing crisis.

“The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created,” he said.

Iran Says Armed Forces ‘Fully Prepared’

Asadi said Iran’s military was ready for any further escalation if the United States chose to intensify the conflict.

“The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans,” he said.

Trump Reacts To Iranian Proposal

After Iran delivered a new draft proposal to mediator Pakistan on Thursday evening, Trump told reporters:

“Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever -- or do we want to try and make a deal?”

He later added that he would “prefer not” to take the first option “on a human basis”.

Iran Rejects ‘Imposed’ Peace Terms

Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said on Friday that Tehran had “never shied away from negotiations” but would not accept an “imposition” of peace terms.

Strait Of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint

Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, disrupting major global flows of oil, gas and fertiliser, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said the US Navy was acting like “pirates” while seizing ships during operations linked to the blockade.

“We ... land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business,” Trump said during a rally in Florida.

As the crowd cheered, he added, “We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates. But we're not playing games.”

Iran Vows To Maintain Pressure

Iran has said it will continue its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz as long as Washington maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.