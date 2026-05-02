A senior Iranian military officer stated that a renewed conflict is likely, citing recent rhetoric from Washington. He believes US actions and statements are media-driven, aimed at managing oil prices and deflecting from crises.
Iran-US War May Resume, Senior Iranian Military Officer Warns After Trump Rejects Proposal
He claimed recent statements and actions by US officials were intended to manage global market reactions and deflect from the consequences of the ongoing crisis.
- Senior Iranian officer sees renewed conflict with US as likely.
- US President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's proposal.
- Iran's military states armed forces are fully prepared.
A senior Iranian military officer on Saturday said a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States was “likely”, after US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Tehran’s latest negotiating proposal.
According to Iran’s Fars News, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in Iran’s military central command, said the recent rhetoric from Washington indicated that tensions could escalate again.
Iranian Military Says Fresh Conflict ‘Likely’
“A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” Asadi said.
He claimed recent statements and actions by US officials were intended to manage global market reactions and deflect from the consequences of the ongoing crisis.
“The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created,” he said.
Iran Says Armed Forces ‘Fully Prepared’
Asadi said Iran’s military was ready for any further escalation if the United States chose to intensify the conflict.
“The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans,” he said.
Trump Reacts To Iranian Proposal
After Iran delivered a new draft proposal to mediator Pakistan on Thursday evening, Trump told reporters:
“Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever -- or do we want to try and make a deal?”
He later added that he would “prefer not” to take the first option “on a human basis”.
Iran Rejects ‘Imposed’ Peace Terms
Iran’s judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, said on Friday that Tehran had “never shied away from negotiations” but would not accept an “imposition” of peace terms.
Strait Of Hormuz Remains Flashpoint
Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, disrupting major global flows of oil, gas and fertiliser, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.
Earlier on Saturday, Trump said the US Navy was acting like “pirates” while seizing ships during operations linked to the blockade.
“We ... land on top of it and we took over the ship. We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It's a very profitable business,” Trump said during a rally in Florida.
As the crowd cheered, he added, “We're like pirates. We're sort of like pirates. But we're not playing games.”
Iran Vows To Maintain Pressure
Iran has said it will continue its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz as long as Washington maintains its blockade of Iranian ports.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States likely?
What is Iran's military readiness regarding potential conflict?
Iran's armed forces are fully prepared for any new escalations or actions from the Americans. They are ready to respond if the United States chooses to intensify the conflict.
What was President Trump's reaction to Iran's latest proposal?
President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's proposal, questioning whether to use force or attempt to make a deal. He stated a preference against military action on a human basis.
What is Iran's stance on accepting peace terms?
Iran has not shied away from negotiations but will not accept any imposition of peace terms. They are willing to negotiate but on their own terms.
What is the current situation regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran maintains control over the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil flows. The US has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports, which Iran vows to maintain pressure on as long as the US blockade continues.