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HomeElectionECI Orders Full Repoll In Bengal’s Falta Seat, Cites ‘Severe Electoral Offences’

ECI Orders Full Repoll In Bengal’s Falta Seat, Cites ‘Severe Electoral Offences’

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 May 2026 10:27 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in all polling booths of West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process”.

Fresh Voting On May 21

The poll body said fresh voting will be held on May 21 in all 285 polling stations of the constituency, including auxiliary polling stations.

Polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Counting Deferred For Falta Seat

Votes for the Falta Assembly constituency will be counted on May 24.

This means the counting of votes on May 4 in West Bengal will be conducted for 293 seats.

ECI Cites Serious Poll Violations

In its order, the Election Commission said, “On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the ECI directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations.”

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
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