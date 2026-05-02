ECI Orders Full Repoll In Bengal’s Falta Seat, Cites ‘Severe Electoral Offences’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in all polling booths of West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process”.

Fresh Voting On May 21

The poll body said fresh voting will be held on May 21 in all 285 polling stations of the constituency, including auxiliary polling stations.

Polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM.

Counting Deferred For Falta Seat

Votes for the Falta Assembly constituency will be counted on May 24.

This means the counting of votes on May 4 in West Bengal will be conducted for 293 seats.

ECI Cites Serious Poll Violations

In its order, the Election Commission said, “On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal, the ECI directs that a fresh poll shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations.”