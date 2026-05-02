No Heatwave For A Week? Rain And Thunderstorms Sweep Across Delhi-NCR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi, NCR received rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

IMD issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for Delhi, NCR.

Yellow alert issued for next two days, no heatwave expected.

Parts of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds late on Saturday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The downpour came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi and nearby areas, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh within the next two hours.

Temperatures Had Risen Earlier In The Day

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures.

While the minimum temperature stood at 25.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The fresh rise in mercury came two days after a spell of moderate rain had brought temperatures down.

Yellow Alert Issued For Next Two Days

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of possible rain and thunderstorms.

“A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday,” an IMD official told PTI news agency.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Monday.

No Heatwave Expected For A Week

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region in the coming days.

“A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region in the coming days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city for the next few days, and there is no possibility of a heatwave at least for the next week,” he said.