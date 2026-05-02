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HomeCitiesNo Heatwave For A Week? Rain And Thunderstorms Sweep Across Delhi-NCR

No Heatwave For A Week? Rain And Thunderstorms Sweep Across Delhi-NCR

While the minimum temperature stood at 25.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees Celsius.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 May 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi, NCR received rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
  • IMD issued rain and thunderstorm alerts for Delhi, NCR.
  • Yellow alert issued for next two days, no heatwave expected.

Parts of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds late on Saturday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The downpour came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi and nearby areas, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh within the next two hours.

Temperatures Had Risen Earlier In The Day

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi recorded an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures.

While the minimum temperature stood at 25.9 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees Celsius.

The fresh rise in mercury came two days after a spell of moderate rain had brought temperatures down.

Yellow Alert Issued For Next Two Days

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of possible rain and thunderstorms.

“A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday,” an IMD official told PTI news agency.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Monday.

No Heatwave Expected For A Week

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet, said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region in the coming days.

“A fresh western disturbance is expected to influence the region in the coming days, leading to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas. Light rain might occur in parts of the city for the next few days, and there is no possibility of a heatwave at least for the next week,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of weather occurred in Delhi and NCR late on Saturday?

Parts of Delhi and NCR experienced rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds late on Saturday. This brought some relief from the high temperatures.

What was the temperature in Delhi on Saturday?

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 25.9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature reached 38.6 degrees Celsius.

What weather alert has been issued for Delhi and NCR?

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

When can Delhi expect a heatwave?

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring light rain and thunderstorms. There is no possibility of a heatwave in the region for at least the next week.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Rain IMD IMD Yellow Alert Thunderstorms Delhi NCR Weather
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