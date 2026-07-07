Apple Dropped iOS 27 Beta 3 Two Weeks After Beta 2 And Here's What Changed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple released iOS 27 third developer beta with bug fixes.

New features add Siri voice and Live Recognition camera support.

Visual updates comprise Reminders icon, new wallpaper animation.

This beta addresses several bugs and highlights known issues.

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 27, arriving two weeks after the second beta dropped. The update, carrying build number 24A5380h, is now available to developers enrolled in Apple's Developer Program and can be downloaded directly through the Settings app. Along with a round of bug fixes and general improvements, Beta 3 brings in a few notable additions, including a new Siri voice option, a Live Recognition feature tied to the Camera app, and some visual tweaks that give the software a refreshed feel.

What's New In iOS 27 Beta 3?

The third beta of iOS 27 comes with a handful of feature additions that stand out. One of the more prominent ones is support for a new Siri voice on compatible devices, giving users an additional option when it comes to their virtual assistant experience.

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There is also a Live Recognition feature that works alongside the Camera app, though Apple has not gone into extensive detail about its full functionality in the release notes.

On the visual side, the Reminders app has received a redesigned icon, and a new wallpaper swipe-down animation has been added to the mix. These changes, while small individually, point to Apple continuing to refine the overall look and feel of iOS 27 ahead of its public release.

Bug Fixes And Known Issues In The Latest Beta

Beyond the new features, iOS 27 Beta 3 addresses several bugs that were present in earlier builds. Apple has published official release notes outlining the specific fixes included in this update.

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The notes also flag known issues that developers and testers may come across while running the beta, which is standard practice for pre-release software at this stage of development.

Developers can access the update now through the Settings app, with the wider public release of iOS 27 expected later this year.