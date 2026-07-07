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English NewsTechnologyApple Dropped iOS 27 Beta 3 Two Weeks After Beta 2 And Here's What Changed

Apple Dropped iOS 27 Beta 3 Two Weeks After Beta 2 And Here's What Changed

Apple's iOS 27 Beta 3 is out, and it brings more than just bug fixes, a new Siri voice, a camera feature, and some visual changes that are already turning heads.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple released iOS 27 third developer beta with bug fixes.
  • New features add Siri voice and Live Recognition camera support.
  • Visual updates comprise Reminders icon, new wallpaper animation.
  • This beta addresses several bugs and highlights known issues.

Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 27, arriving two weeks after the second beta dropped. The update, carrying build number 24A5380h, is now available to developers enrolled in Apple's Developer Program and can be downloaded directly through the Settings app. Along with a round of bug fixes and general improvements, Beta 3 brings in a few notable additions, including a new Siri voice option, a Live Recognition feature tied to the Camera app, and some visual tweaks that give the software a refreshed feel.

What's New In iOS 27 Beta 3?

The third beta of iOS 27 comes with a handful of feature additions that stand out. One of the more prominent ones is support for a new Siri voice on compatible devices, giving users an additional option when it comes to their virtual assistant experience. 

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There is also a Live Recognition feature that works alongside the Camera app, though Apple has not gone into extensive detail about its full functionality in the release notes.

On the visual side, the Reminders app has received a redesigned icon, and a new wallpaper swipe-down animation has been added to the mix. These changes, while small individually, point to Apple continuing to refine the overall look and feel of iOS 27 ahead of its public release.

Bug Fixes And Known Issues In The Latest Beta

Beyond the new features, iOS 27 Beta 3 addresses several bugs that were present in earlier builds. Apple has published official release notes outlining the specific fixes included in this update. 

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The notes also flag known issues that developers and testers may come across while running the beta, which is standard practice for pre-release software at this stage of development.

Developers can access the update now through the Settings app, with the wider public release of iOS 27 expected later this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new features are included in iOS 27 Beta 3?

iOS 27 Beta 3 introduces a new Siri voice option, a Live Recognition feature for the Camera app, and visual updates like a redesigned Reminders icon and a new wallpaper animation. It also includes bug fixes.

How can developers get the iOS 27 Beta 3 update?

Developers enrolled in Apple's Developer Program can access iOS 27 Beta 3 directly. The update is available for download through the Settings app on their compatible devices.

When is the public release of iOS 27 anticipated?

The wider public release of iOS 27 is expected to happen later this year. Currently, only the developer beta is available for testing by program members.

Does iOS 27 Beta 3 address any previous issues?

Yes, iOS 27 Beta 3 includes several bug fixes that were present in earlier builds. Apple has published official release notes outlining these specific improvements for developers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone IOS Apple TECHNOLOGY
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