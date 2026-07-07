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English NewsGamingDid PlayStation Just Blindside Its Own Business Partners With The Disc Decision?

Did PlayStation Just Blindside Its Own Business Partners With The Disc Decision?

PlayStation didn't just end physical discs; it did so without telling publishers, investors, or even its own regional offices, and some are now questioning everything.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PlayStation announced ending physical disc production for PS5, PS6.
  • Publishers, partners, and regional offices were uninformed about this decision.
  • PlayStation India's plans for brick-and-mortar stores were affected.
  • Unilateral decision led to tense conversations with industry partners.

Nearly a week has passed since PlayStation announced it would stop producing physical discs for the PS5, with the same fate expected for the PS6 by 2028. The company attributed the decision to shifting consumer preferences. However, reports suggest that publishers, business partners, and even PlayStation's own regional offices were not informed before the announcement went public, raising serious questions about how the decision was handled internally.

Did PlayStation Keep Its Own Partners Out of the Loop?

According to High Chaos Run, sources familiar with the matter, speaking anonymously due to fear of retribution, confirmed that the decision was made unilaterally. Neither publishers nor business partners were consulted or notified beforehand.

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"Despite our seemingly close working relationship with PlayStation, we weren't informed that this was happening," said one executive at a major AAA publisher. "It's only hitting us now that we may be out of jobs sooner rather than later."

The lack of communication reportedly extended to regional offices as well. PlayStation's India operations, for instance, were in active talks with local distributors and retailers about setting up exclusive brick-and-mortar stores, with a target of 100 locations across the country by 2028.

What Does This Mean For PlayStation's Business Partners?

One investor who had been approached to fund these stores was blunt about the situation. "Why would we even work with PlayStation, let alone invest a couple of crores [for those outside of India, 1 crore = INR 10 million] on a store when they won't be selling discs," the investor said. 

ALSO READ: Would You Pay Rs 13 Lakh For Foldable iPhone That Apple Hasn't Even Made Yet?

"What's worse is: PlayStation India didn't even tell us this was happening before it went public, but kept asking us to put money in all the same. They didn't know either."

Private conversations between publishers and PlayStation have reportedly been tense, with the console maker said to have adopted a dismissive tone, even telling some to "take it or leave it." PlayStation had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What major change did PlayStation announce regarding physical games?

PlayStation announced it would stop producing physical discs for the PS5, with the PS6 expected to follow by 2028. This decision is attributed to shifting consumer preferences.

Were PlayStation's partners and regional offices notified before the announcement?

No, sources confirm that the decision was made unilaterally. Publishers, business partners, and regional offices, including PlayStation India, were not informed beforehand.

How have publishers reacted to PlayStation's decision?

Publishers expressed surprise and concern, with one executive stating they were not informed and worried about job security. Private conversations with PlayStation have reportedly been tense.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming PS PlayStation TECHNOLOGY
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