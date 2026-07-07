BGMI 4.5 Update Is Dropping Four Real Ferraris Into The Game: Which One Will You Pick?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krafton brings Ferrari vehicles to BGMI starting July 16.

Four distinct Ferrari models available for in-game purchase.

Update adds Ferrari-themed photo zone, exclusive player animations.

This collaboration marks Ferrari's first entry into BGMI.

Krafton India has announced that Ferrari will enter Baattlegrounds Mobile India for the first time through the upcoming BGMI 4.5 update. The collaboration stems from a global partnership between Krafton Inc. and Scuderia Ferrari HP, bringing the Italian automaker's design language, engineering identity, and motorsport heritage into the game. Krafton India confirmed that the collaboration will be accessible to BGMI's 260 million registered players across India, with the in-game experience running from July 16 through September 7, 2026.

Which Ferrari Cars Are Coming To BGMI 4.5?

The update introduces four Ferrari models that players can unlock through in-app purchases, each available in multiple signature colour variants.

The four cars are the Ferrari Roma, a grand tourer; the Ferrari Purosangue, which is Ferrari's first SUV; the Ferrari LaFerrari, a hybrid hypercar; and the Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, an open-top plug-in hybrid supercar.

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According to Krafton India, each vehicle has been recreated with detailed visual accuracy based on its real-world counterpart, covering categories from grand tourers to hybrid supercars.

What Else Does The Ferrari Update Add To BGMI?

Beyond the vehicles, the BGMI 4.5 update will bring a dedicated Ferrari-themed photo zone inside the game map. The area blends Ferrari design elements with existing BGMI environments, letting players interact with the cars and themed installations directly within the game world.

The update will also include exclusive teammate animations built around exploration, social interaction, and in-game content creation.

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Krafton India said further details on the collaboration rollout, including trailers and in-game event schedules, will be shared across BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook channels ahead of the update's release.

The Ferrari collaboration marks the first time the Italian automaker has appeared in BGMI, making it one of the more notable brand integrations the game has seen since its launch in India.