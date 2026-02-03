Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ASC Arjun On Duty: Rail Robocop Catches Two Thieves At Vizag Railway Station

ASC Arjun On Duty: Rail Robocop Catches Two Thieves At Vizag Railway Station

AI Robocop flags habitual offenders; RPF arrests duo at Vizag station using live facial recognition. The system matched the individual’s facial image with a pre-loaded database.

Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Visakhapatnam Railway Station has marked a major milestone in passenger security with the successful real-time identification and apprehension of two habitual offenders using the AI-powered Facial Recognition System (FRS) of Rail Robocop “ASC Arjun.” The incident took place on February 2, 2026, at around 8:10 pm, when the AI-enabled robotic system, deployed for routine surveillance and patrolling, detected a suspect at the station entry point. The system matched the individual’s facial image with a pre-loaded database of known criminals and immediately generated an alert to the RPF CCTV Control Room, Visakhapatnam.

Swift AI Alert Triggers Arrest


ASC Arjun On Duty: Rail Robocop Catches Two Thieves At Vizag Railway Station

On receiving the alert, Head Constable B.S. Narayana, who was monitoring the CCTV feed, verified the live visuals and promptly informed Sub-Inspector V. Keerthi Reddy and the Crime Prevention Detention Squad (CPDS) of the Waltair Division. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a coordinated operation and apprehended Hadapa Shiva (39) and his associate G. Bhangaru. During verification, both individuals failed to produce valid journey tickets and were brought to the RPF Post, Visakhapatnam for further action.

Duo Linked To Serious Crimes

Background checks revealed that the duo are hardcore habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered at Rayagada Police Station, involving serious offences such as theft, robbery, dacoity, assault, and arms-related crimes. The apprehension was immediately reported to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Visakhapatnam, and a joint interrogation was conducted by RPF and GRP teams. Investigations confirmed that the suspects had entered the station without valid authority and were intercepted at the entry stage itself by the AI-based Facial Recognition System of Rail Robocop ASC Arjun.


ASC Arjun On Duty: Rail Robocop Catches Two Thieves At Vizag Railway Station

Ticket Violation Action, AI Success

As both offenders were found travelling without tickets, action was taken against them under the provisions of the Indian Railways Act, 1989 (Amended 2003). The matter was also intimated to Rayagada Police for further necessary legal proceedings. Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Shri Lalit Bohra described the incident as a significant achievement, stating that the successful real-time identification and detention of habitual offenders in a crowded public place highlights the effectiveness of AI-powered surveillance technology. He added that such initiatives play a crucial role in proactively preventing crime and ensuring safer travel for railway passengers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What technology was used to apprehend the offenders at Visakhapatnam Railway Station?

The AI-powered Facial Recognition System (FRS) of the Rail Robocop 'ASC Arjun' was used. It detected and identified the suspects by matching their facial images with a database of known criminals.

When and where did the apprehension of the habitual offenders take place?

The incident occurred on February 2, 2026, around 8:10 pm at the station entry point of Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

What were the previous offenses of the apprehended individuals?

Both individuals were hardcore habitual offenders with multiple criminal cases registered at Rayagada Police Station, including theft, robbery, dacoity, assault, and arms-related crimes.

What action was taken against the apprehended individuals?

They were apprehended for traveling without valid journey tickets and action was taken under the Indian Railways Act, 1989. Their details were also shared with Rayagada Police for further legal proceedings.

Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
