Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI agent capability doesn't automatically justify decision-making authority.

Agents must operate within defined enterprise process orchestration frameworks.

AI excels interpreting complex data, not simple rule-based decisions.

Agent autonomy depends on decision impact and error consequences.

An AI agent reviews an invoice, checks it against a purchase order, and finds everything in order. Should it be allowed to approve the payment? Now consider the same invoice with a discrepancy in the contract terms. The agent identifies the issue and recommends holding the payment. Should it be allowed to make that decision too?

The technology may be capable of doing both. But from an enterprise standpoint, these are two very different decisions.

As businesses explore agentic AI, much of the attention is on what agents can do independently. We are seeing agents retrieve information, interpret documents, interact with applications, and execute tasks with limited human involvement. The capabilities are promising, but the question of how much authority they should have deserves equal attention.

The ability to make a decision does not automatically justify the authority to act on it.

The Decision Is Only Part Of The Process

Consider a typical procurement-to-payment process. An invoice may need to be checked against the purchase order, contract terms, goods receipt, and internal approval policies. Information could be spread across an ERP, contracts, emails, and other applications.

An AI agent might handle several of these activities. But what happens when the invoice does not match the contract? Who decides whether the discrepancy is acceptable? What happens to the payment while the issue is being resolved?

These are familiar operational challenges. Enterprises have spent years automating individual activities, yet employees still spend considerable time coordinating work across systems, resolving exceptions, and following up on approvals.

Introducing AI agents without addressing these dependencies could create another layer of disconnected automation.

This is where enterprise process orchestration matters. Agents need to work within processes that define what happens next, which rules apply, when another system must be involved, and when a person needs to intervene.

An agent may execute a task, but the enterprise remains responsible for the outcome.

Not Every Decision Requires AI

There is also a tendency to assume that because AI can interpret information and recommend actions, it should be involved in every decision.

Many operational decisions already follow established business rules. If an invoice meets predefined conditions, conventional automation may be sufficient. Introducing an AI model into that decision may add complexity without improving the outcome.

AI becomes more valuable when work involves interpreting unstructured information, understanding context, or comparing information across multiple sources.

Take legal operations. An AI agent can review a contract, identify deviations from approved clauses, and retrieve relevant information from previous agreements. But accepting a liability clause may require commercial judgment, an understanding of the customer relationship, and an assessment of legal exposure.

The agent can prepare the information and recommend a course of action. The final decision may still belong to a legal professional.

This is an important distinction in Knowledge Work Automation. The opportunity is not simply to automate decisions but to reduce the effort involved in gathering, interpreting, and coordinating the information needed to make them.

What Happens When An Agent Gets It Wrong?

This is one question I would encourage CIOs and CTOs to ask when evaluating agentic AI.

A demonstration showing an agent completing a workflow is useful. But what happens when the underlying application is unavailable, two documents contain conflicting information, or the agent encounters an exception it cannot resolve?

Can the action be stopped? Can the decision be traced? Can the process continue without creating additional problems?

These questions become critical when agents are authorized to update enterprise systems, approve transactions, or communicate decisions externally.

The level of autonomy should depend on the nature of the decision, the consequences of an error, and the organization's ability to monitor and intervene.

An agent that reliably handles routine transactions and escalates exceptions may deliver greater value than one given broad authority to act independently.

For CIOs and CTOs, the opportunity is to introduce AI agents into business processes in a way that combines the speed and capabilities of AI with the experience and judgment of people.

With the right orchestration and controls in place, enterprises can confidently expand the role of AI agents, improve how decisions are made, and automate more complex knowledge work.

(The author is the Founder and CEO of LOWCODEMINDS)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

