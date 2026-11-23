Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India pledged NPR 24,000 crore aid, strengthening Nepal ties.

PMs discussed technology, healthcare, education; signing agreements.

India announced IIT campus, incubators, scholarships, agro-parks.

India has announced financial assistance worth NPR 24,000 crore to Nepal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah held bilateral talks on Monday. The nearly 100-minute meeting focused on strengthening ties between the neighbouring countries, with discussions spanning technology, healthcare, education, agriculture, security and infrastructure. Several agreements were signed to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

Focus On growth

Addressing the joint initiatives, PM Modi announced plans to establish a start-up incubator, an innovation hub and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal.

List of outcomes (19 in total) : PM @narendramodi’s meeting with PM @ShahBalen of Nepal during his State Visit to India ⬇️ https://t.co/utkpLa5Y2O — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 23, 2026

He also highlighted plans to expand scholarship opportunities for Nepalese students in India, particularly in law and technology. Additionally, India will support the development of agro-industrial parks in Nepal to encourage food processing and value addition.

During the bilateral meeting, Balen Shah presented PM Modi with a rudraksha mala, while the Indian Prime Minister gifted him water from Triveni.

Also Read: PM Modi Gifts Triveni Water To Nepal's Balen Shah; Gets Rudraksha And Pashupatinath Prasad

Key Agreements Signed

India and Nepal signed several agreements covering a range of sectors, including healthcare, education, security, traditional medicine and agriculture. The key areas of cooperation include:

Forensic science: The National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Nepal Police’s Crime Investigation Department will collaborate in education and research. Police training: India’s Rashtriya Raksha University and Nepal’s Police Academy will work together to strengthen training programmes for police personnel. Administrative training: Leading training institutions from both countries will collaborate to improve the skills and capabilities of Nepalese government officials. Traditional medicine: India and Nepal will work together to promote Ayurveda and traditional systems of healthcare and treatment. Satellite communication: ISRO and Nepal’s Ministry of Communication will collaborate on the use of the South Asia Satellite to strengthen communication networks in Nepal. Urban development: Both countries will exchange technology and expertise to develop modern, sustainable and environmentally friendly cities. Healthcare: India and Nepal will strengthen cooperation to improve access to healthcare facilities and treatment for their citizens. Animal husbandry and fisheries: Both countries will support each other in developing the animal husbandry and fisheries sectors.

Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Launched

Following the bilateral talks, PM Modi and Balen Shah jointly inaugurated a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Covering a distance of 604 kilometres, the service will establish a direct rail link between Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Janakpur, traditionally associated with the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

The train will operate once a week, departing from Janakpur Dham every Saturday and Ayodhya Cantt every Monday.

Its key stops will include:

Ayodhya Dham

Gorakhpur

Basti

Narkatiaganj

Raxaul

Sitamarhi

Madhubani

Jaynagar

The new service is expected to strengthen religious and cultural connections between the two countries while making travel easier for pilgrims and passengers.

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