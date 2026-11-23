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Infinix GT 50 Pro Review: Gaming smartphones have often tried to win over buyers with aggressive designs, RGB lighting and specifications that promise desktop-class performance in the palm of your hand. The Infinix GT 50 Pro takes a slightly different route. It wants to turn your smartphone into an entire gaming ecosystem, complete with a physical controller, a docking station, external cooling and even a rather fascinating liquid-cooling system built into the phone itself.

After spending several weeks with the Infinix GT 50 Pro and its accompanying accessories, I have come to appreciate what Infinix is attempting here. The visible liquid-cooling mechanism is easily one of the most interesting design features I have seen on a smartphone, and the complete setup feels considerably more cohesive than a collection of gaming accessories thrown together in a box.

At Rs 69,999 for the complete bundle, comprising the GT 50 Pro, GT NX Controller, GT NX Station and GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, this is not an inexpensive proposition. But it is also not quite fair to judge it as just another smartphone.

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Infinix GT 50 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Eye-catching design with visible liquid cooling

Effective thermal management during extended gaming

Customisable cooling modes

Premium-feeling controller and accessories

Versatile handheld and big-screen gaming options

Excellent value proposition as a complete bundle

What Doesn't:

The overall setup is fairly bulky, but you kinda sign up for it

A niche proposition for casual smartphone users

A Smartphone That Wants You To Notice Its Engineering

The first thing that catches your attention about the Infinix GT 50 Pro is not its display or camera module. It is the transparent Pipeline Window Display on the rear, which lets you see the cooling liquid moving through the phone.

It is an unusual design decision, but one that works remarkably well. The visible liquid flow gives the GT 50 Pro a distinct identity, making it look more like a piece of gaming hardware than a conventional smartphone. The Black Abyss variant that I reviewed looks particularly striking, with its cyber-mecha-inspired styling and illuminated accents complementing the transparent cooling window.

The Mechanical Light Waves RGB lighting adds to the overall aesthetic. There are multiple lighting scenarios and customisable colours, allowing you to personalise the appearance of the device. It is unapologetically designed for gamers, and there is very little attempt to make it look like an understated everyday smartphone.

What makes the design more interesting is that the cooling system is not merely decorative. You can actually see the liquid moving, and changing the cooling intensity changes how rapidly it flows through the visible section. The more aggressive the cooling setting, the faster the movement becomes. Honestly, I could spend hours looking at those little bubbles move around. Genuinely cathartic, this!

It is one of those features that makes you stop and look at your phone even when you are not gaming. More importantly, it gives the GT 50 Pro a visual representation of the engineering happening beneath its surface.

Performance And Cooling: The Real Reason To Buy This Phone

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, a 4nm chipset designed to handle demanding workloads. It is paired with a HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, which combines a dual-piezoelectric ceramic micro-pump with a large vapour chamber to manage heat.

On paper, these specifications sound impressive. In practice, the cooling system is what makes the biggest difference to the experience.

I spent long hours playing BGMI and eFootball on the GT 50 Pro. These were not brief sessions intended to test how quickly a game launches or how smoothly a menu operates. I wanted to see how the phone behaved when pushed for extended periods.

The results were encouraging. Even after prolonged gaming, I noticed almost no significant heating. There was some mild warmth during particularly intense BGMI sessions, especially with all the graphics settings pushed to maximum, but nothing that made the phone uncomfortable to use.

That is an important distinction. Gaming smartphones can deliver impressive performance in short bursts, but sustaining that performance without excessive heat is a different challenge altogether. The GT 50 Pro's cooling architecture appears to be designed with precisely that problem in mind.

The ability to adjust cooling intensity is another interesting touch. It gives users some control over how aggressively the system operates, while the visible movement of the liquid makes those changes immediately apparent.

Of course, thermal performance is only one part of the gaming experience. The Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, high-refresh-rate display and GT Triggers work together to make the phone a more capable gaming device. The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate is particularly relevant here, offering the smoothness that competitive and fast-paced games benefit from.

Where The GT 50 Pro Becomes An Ecosystem

The GT 50 Pro becomes considerably more interesting when you start using the accessories included in the bundle.

The GT NX Controller is designed to transform the smartphone into a handheld gaming device. It brings physical controls, including Hall-effect joysticks, triggers, ABXY buttons and a D-pad, reducing the dependence on touchscreen controls. For compatible games, this can make a meaningful difference to how you play.

The GT NX Station takes the experience further by allowing the phone to connect to a compatible television or monitor. It supports external display output of up to 4K at 60Hz, alongside multiple connectivity options. The idea is simple: move from playing on your phone to a larger screen without having to switch to an entirely different gaming device.

Then there is the GT MagCharge Cooler 2.0, which combines active thermoelectric cooling with wireless charging. It is designed to supplement the phone's built-in cooling system during demanding gaming sessions. Its wireless bypass charging feature is particularly interesting, as it routes power directly to the phone's components rather than continuously charging and discharging the internal battery.

What impressed me most about the accessories, however, was how well they came together as a package. Despite being made largely of plastic, they have a premium feel to them. More importantly, they look and feel like parts of one cohesive gaming setup rather than unrelated accessories bundled together to justify a higher price.

That cohesion matters. The controller, dock and cooler each serve a distinct purpose, but collectively they make the GT 50 Pro feel like a much bigger proposition than a smartphone with gaming-oriented specifications.

Solid Battery, Atmos Audio

The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display is another important part of the experience. Its 144Hz refresh rate is designed to deliver fluid visuals, particularly in supported games. The large screen also makes the device suitable for watching videos and general entertainment when you are not gaming.

The 6,500mAh battery should provide a substantial power reserve for extended use, while 45W wired charging and 30W wireless charging add flexibility. The phone also benefits from Dolby Atmos support, making it Infinix's first smartphone to feature the technology.

These additions help the GT 50 Pro function as more than a dedicated gaming device. It remains a large-screen entertainment smartphone that can handle everyday tasks alongside its more specialised gaming ambitions.

Infinix GT 50 Pro Review: Final Verdict

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is an interesting experiment in how far a smartphone manufacturer can take mobile gaming. Instead of simply packing in a powerful chipset and calling it a gaming phone, Infinix has built an entire ecosystem around the device.

The visible liquid-cooling system gives it a distinctive identity, and my experience with extended BGMI and eFootball sessions suggests that the thermal engineering is more than just a visual gimmick. The controller, docking station and external cooler add genuine versatility, while their cohesive design makes the complete package feel thoughtfully put together.

At Rs 69,999, the bundle is clearly aimed at a specific audience. If all you want is a smartphone for everyday use, this is probably more hardware than you need. The overall setup is also fairly bulky, and its full potential is best appreciated by someone who genuinely spends considerable time gaming.

But if you are a mobile gaming enthusiast looking for something that goes beyond the conventional smartphone experience, the GT 50 Pro makes a compelling case. It is not just selling you a phone. It is selling you the possibility of carrying a gaming setup in your bag and moving between handheld and big-screen play.

And after several weeks with the complete ecosystem, I can say that this is one gaming proposition that is considerably more convincing in practice than it first sounds on paper.