A Saket Court in Delhi has issued a non-bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.

The complainant, Vikas Sankrityayan, has alleged that Rathee published a video titled BJP IT Cell Part II, in which he purportedly made false and defamatory allegations against him.

Sankrityayan had filed a defamation complaint against Rathee, who currently resides in Germany.

Earlier in October, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Rathee. The court was informed that when officials visited his address to serve the notice, they found the premises locked.

As the chief judge hearing the matter was on leave, the duty magistrate took up the case and issued the non-bailable warrant.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 3.