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The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have indicated progress in their seat-sharing negotiations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with leaders from both parties saying an agreement is likely to be finalised soon. The first round of discussions concluded in New Delhi on Monday, with the two sides scheduled to meet again on Tuesday to take the negotiations forward.

SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav described the meeting as cordial and said both parties had presented their respective views. He expressed confidence that the alliance arrangement would be finalised within the next few days.

"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other’s points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also indicated that both parties were broadly in agreement and that the details would be worked out mutually.

"Both parties are in agreement; they trust each other and will manage things jointly. This is all but settled, and an agreement will be reached in a respectful manner. It will happen very soon. We will let you know--we will inform you later, once the details have been mutually decided," Gautam said.

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Congress, SP Discuss Seat-Sharing Numbers

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra confirmed that the discussions included the number of seats to be allocated to each party, but said the details would become clearer after the next round of talks.

"Things will be finalised tomorrow," she said, adding that the process was expected to be completed within the next two to four days.

Mishra described Monday's meeting as positive and said there were no disagreements between the parties over the proposed alliance. Another round of discussions is scheduled for Tuesday, after which the leaders expect to move closer to finalising the arrangement.

SP's Uttar Pradesh president Shyam Lal Pal also expressed confidence in the proposed tie-up, saying, "A strong alliance will be formed."

The meeting took place at the residence of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. Earlier, Tiwari had said representatives of both parties would assess their electoral prospects and identify constituencies where they believe they have a chance of winning.

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Leaders Discuss Constituencies, Focus On Winnability

The Congress delegation included Tiwari, Mishra, Gautam and MP Imran Masood. The SP was represented by Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai and state president Shyam Lal Pal.

Ahead of the meeting, Tiwari had said both sides would present their assessments of constituencies and potential candidates before deciding on seat allocation. He had identified the winnability of candidates as a key factor in the negotiations.

SP MP Rajeev Rai had also said the parties would examine constituencies individually rather than settle the arrangement through a broad numerical formula.

"The seating arrangement will be seat by seat, with both sides sitting together to discuss each seat individually. Both parties' leadership is very clear that they have to defeat the BJP. We will make decisions with that mindset," Rai had said before the discussions.

The negotiations are scheduled to continue on November 24. The SP had earlier constituted a committee comprising Ram Gopal Yadav, Shyam Lal Pal, Rajeev Rai and Iqra Choudhary to hold seat-sharing discussions with its INDIA bloc partners for the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP Criticises Proposed SP-Congress Alliance

The proposed alliance has drawn criticism from the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak claimed that the SP-Congress combine would not succeed and asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power with a majority.

The 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will cover all 403 seats in the state. The SP and Congress had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the INDIA bloc.

In that election, the SP won 37 of the 62 constituencies it contested, while the Congress secured six of the 17 seats on which it fielded candidates.

(With agency inputs)