Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted water from the Triveni Sangam to his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah during their meeting in New Delhi on Monday. In return, Shah presented Modi with a Rudraksha mala and prasad from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu.

The two leaders exchanged gifts ahead of their bilateral talks at Hyderabad House, where they were seen interacting before the meeting began.

The exchange of gifts highlighted the cultural and religious ties shared by India and Nepal, particularly their common Hindu heritage.

India-Nepal Talks Focus On Energy, Connectivity

The gift exchange took place ahead of discussions on strengthening cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The talks are expected to cover energy and hydropower cooperation, with India looking to increase electricity imports from Nepal. Railway and road connectivity, infrastructure development and India's economic assistance to Nepal are also expected to feature in the discussions.