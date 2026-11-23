Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SC bailed Irfan Pada for serious medical condition.

Pada convicted in 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

He had already spent over seventeen years in custody.

SC previously bailed several other Godhra train convicts.

The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the sentence of Irfan Siraj Pada, one of the convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, and granted him bail on medical grounds. The court took note of his serious cardiovascular condition and the fact that he had spent more than 17 years in custody.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale passed the order on November 23. The State did not dispute the medical condition cited by the convict while considering his bail plea.

Pada was among the 31 people convicted in the case involving the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002. The incident claimed 58 lives and triggered communal riots across Gujarat.

Godhra Train Burning Case: 31 Convicted In 2011

The Sabarmati Express was carrying kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya when the fire broke out in the S-6 coach at Godhra on February 27, 2002.

In March 2011, a special trial court convicted 31 people in the case. It sentenced 11 of them to death and awarded life imprisonment to the remaining 20. Another 63 accused were acquitted.

In 2017, the Gujarat High Court commuted the death sentences of the 11 convicts to life imprisonment while upholding the life sentences awarded to the other 20.

Appeals filed by the convicts against their convictions have been pending before the Supreme Court since 2018.

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Several Other Godhra Convicts Granted Bail By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has granted bail to several other convicts in the case over the years.

On May 13, 2022, the court granted interim bail for six months to Abdul Raheman Dhantiya, also known as Kankatto and Jamburo. The relief was granted after the court considered that his wife was suffering from terminal cancer and his daughters were mentally challenged. His bail was subsequently extended until March 31, 2023, through an order passed on November 11, 2022.

In December 2022, another convict, Farook, was granted bail. The court took into account that he had undergone more than 17 years of imprisonment and that his role in the incident involved stone-pelting at the train.

On April 21, 2023, the Supreme Court granted bail to eight more convicts: Abdul Sattar Ibrahim Gaddi Asla, Yunus Abdul Hakk Samol, Mohammad Hanif Abdulla Moulvi Badam, Abdul Rauf Abdul Majid Isa, also known as Dhesli, Ibrahim Abdulrazak Abdul Sattar Samol, also known as Bhano, Ayub Abdul Gani Ismail Pataliya, Soheb Yusuf Ahmed Kalandar, and Suleman Ahmad Hussain, also known as Tiger Peer Musalman.

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Irfan Siraj Pada Was Granted Interim Parole In 2025

Pada had also received interim parole in 2025, when the Gujarat government was asked to consider his plea for premature release.

The latest Supreme Court order suspends his sentence and grants him bail, taking into account his medical condition and the period he has spent in custody.