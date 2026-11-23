Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court directed ECI to increase West Bengal tribunals.

Prioritize appeals of voters excluded from electoral rolls.

Defer deciding appeals challenging other voters' inclusion.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the strength of appellate tribunals hearing appeals against exclusions from the electoral rolls in West Bengal, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The court also ordered the tribunals to prioritise appeals filed by voters whose names have been deleted or excluded from the electoral rolls, while keeping petitions challenging the inclusion of other voters for a later stage, AnI news agency reported.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the tribunals to segregate the appeals into two categories.

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Deleted Voters' Appeals To Get Priority

The first category will comprise appeals filed by people aggrieved by the deletion or exclusion of their names from the electoral rolls. The second will include appeals challenging the inclusion of other voters.

The bench said the second category did not require the same urgency and directed the tribunals to give preference to appeals filed by people whose names had been deleted or excluded.

"The second set of appeals does not involve any urgency, and those appeals may, for the time being, be deferred. The first set of appeals shall be given preference in the matter of final disposal," the Court ordered.

ECI Asked To Arrange Premises In Kolkata

The Supreme Court further directed the ECI to identify suitable premises for the appellate tribunals at different locations in Kolkata to facilitate the early disposal of appeals.

The court specifically asked the poll panel to prioritise appeals concerning voters seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls to cast their votes in the upcoming Calcutta Municipal Corporation elections.

The ECI has been directed to complete the exercise within one week.

'38 Lakh Appeals Filed, Only 1 Lakh Decided': Advocate

The bench passed the directions after hearing Advocate Prashant Bhushan and Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

Bhushan told the court that out of around 38 lakh appeals filed, only over one lakh had been decided, with 93% of the disposed appeals being decided in favour of voters whose names had been deleted. He further submitted that more than two lakh voters from the Kolkata municipal area had been excluded from the electoral rolls, with their appeals still pending.

Sankaranarayanan pointed out that the ECI's own affidavit showed that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had filed appeals against the inclusion of voters. He argued that the CEO had no legal authority to file such appeals.

"The Chief Electoral Officer had no business or legal basis to file such appeals," he submitted, referring to Rule 23 of the relevant electoral rules. Under the rule, an appeal against a decision of the Electoral Registration Officer under Rules 20, 21 or 22A lies before a government officer designated by the ECI.

Sankaranarayanan argued that allowing the CEO to file such appeals effectively amounted to the Election Commission appealing against its own decision before an authority designated by it.

"There is no question of the Election Commission filing appeals before its own designated appellate authority," he submitted.

The bench subsequently suggested that it could order the postponement of hearings on appeals challenging the inclusion of voters, allowing appeals filed by deleted voters to be taken up on priority.