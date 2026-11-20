Bengaluru-based technology company Ctruh has demonstrated the ability to stream a 3D model containing more than 10.3 billion triangles directly into a desktop web browser, as it launched its patented Verse Engine on November 17, 2026. The demonstration involved a digital representation of the French city of Lyon, stored in a 556 GB file and accessed through Google Chrome without downloading the complete model.

The launch marks Ctruh's entry into the international market, with its US entity, Ctruh Inc., now incorporated and operations underway in San Francisco. The company is also raising a Pre-Series A funding round.

Verse Engine is designed to make large 3D models accessible through standard web browsers without requiring application downloads or additional plug-ins. In an interaction, Vinay Agastya, Founder and CEO of Ctruh, discussed the technology, its potential applications and the company's expansion plans.

How the Technology Works

Verse Engine converts 3D files into links that can be opened through web browsers. Instead of loading an entire 3D scene into a device's memory, the system streams the portions visible to the user and adjusts the level of detail based on the camera's position.

The platform supports projects created using software such as Unreal Engine, Blender and Unity. According to the company, publishing a project as a shareable link takes 45 seconds from Blender, 70 seconds from Unreal Engine and 101 seconds from Unity. These timings are based on the same sample project and include preparation and uploading.

Ctruh also reported that the first picture of a detailed interior appeared in 0.9 seconds during its internet-based test. A larger interior took 29 seconds to appear complete on an everyday device using a typical 4G connection.

Potential Applications Across Industries

The technology is intended for businesses and professionals working with 3D content, including architecture, real estate, manufacturing, gaming and film production.

Architects and developers can use browser-based links to share building models, while manufacturers can present product designs without requiring viewers to install specialised software. Studios can also use the platform to share and review digital environments.

AI Features and Data Protection

The platform includes AI-based features for handling 3D content. Verse Home converts floor plans into furnished, walkable spaces, while a hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server allows AI assistants such as Claude, Cursor and ChatGPT to process 3D files and generate Verse links.

Another feature, Upload Doctor, checks incoming files and attempts to address technical issues before they are published.

On data security, the company said its system uses signed streaming packages rather than making complete model files downloadable through the browser. It also supports private scenes and individual sharing links that can be revoked.

Pricing and Future Plans

Ctruh offers a free plan, while paid subscriptions start at $29 per month and go up to $499 for teams publishing content at scale. Users can register with an email address or WhatsApp number.

The company's upcoming developments include Verse Render, currently in beta, which is designed to generate photorealistic images within the browser. Its roadmap also includes real-time path tracing, support for mobile walkthroughs and laser scanner inputs, and further integration with existing 3D applications.

Ctruh has also introduced Spatial Bench, an open benchmark that allows users to evaluate the engine using common scenes and devices. The company has made its city demonstration available through verse.ctruh.com for developers and 3D professionals to explore.