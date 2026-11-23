India-Pakistan No-Handshake Row: The recurring absence of handshakes between Indian and Pakistani cricketers has now drawn a response from the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the authority responsible for the Laws of Cricket. The MCC has expressed its preference for players exchanging handshakes but acknowledged that it cannot intervene if decisions are influenced by instructions from outside the sport.

The issue resurfaced on Sunday, November 22, when India A and Pakistan A faced each other in the Rising Stars tournament in Doha. Following India's defeat, the two sides did not exchange handshakes, continuing a pattern that has been visible in India-Pakistan cricket encounters since the 2025 Asia Cup.

MCC Laws Manager and Head of Cricket Fraser Stewart said the organisation would welcome the traditional gesture but recognised that cricket does not operate in isolation from wider geopolitical developments.

MCC Explains Its Position On India-Pakistan Handshake Controversy

Stewart made it clear that the MCC cannot dictate what players do when decisions are influenced by instructions from higher authorities. He also acknowledged that certain circumstances extend beyond the jurisdiction of cricket's governing laws.

“If there are edicts coming from above about handshakes, that's not something that MCC can control. We would like to see it, but we realise there are bigger issues at play, and that's something beyond our control,” Stewart said.

He further explained that the MCC's responsibility lies primarily in ensuring that the game is played according to its established rules and that players respect the officials and the authority of the umpires.

“I think there are certain instances that transcend cricket and come from a level that is above my station to comment on, such as geopolitical situations. What we can control is what happens on the field. The players respect each other, they respect the umpires and the authority of the umpires, and they respect the game. That's what we can control.”

The remarks offer an insight into the MCC's position on a practice that has become a recurring talking point whenever India and Pakistan meet on the cricket field.

MCC Also Comments On Sandpapergate Controversy

Stewart also addressed the renewed debate surrounding Australia's 2018 ball-tampering scandal, commonly known as Sandpapergate. Fresh allegations and statements from former Australian cricketers have brought the Cape Town Test controversy back into the spotlight.

On the question of using sandpaper to alter the condition of the ball, Stewart was unequivocal about what the Laws of Cricket say. However, he declined to take sides in the latest dispute over how many members of the Australian team knew about the plan.

“I think my line on that would be that as far as the laws of cricket are concerned, what happened using sandpaper on the ball is a clear breach of the law. And I don't think anyone is doubting that that was the case, that what goes on and who knows what, and wait eight years and make further allegations. That's not really something for MCC to comment on.”

He reiterated that the use of sandpaper was illegal under cricket's laws and said the resulting punishments were justified.

“Obviously, we want cricket to be referred to on the back pages of the papers rather than the front pages. But it's not really my place to say who's right and wrong. But from a law's perspective, using sandpaper on the ball is clearly illegal and it's right that there were punishments for that,” Stewart said.

MCC Hopes Ashes Cricket Takes Centre Stage

With Australia set to tour England for the Ashes next summer, Stewart said the latest allegations surrounding the 2018 scandal should not overshadow the cricket itself.

He acknowledged that opposing views on the events remain firmly entrenched and said the responsibility for investigating the latest claims rests with Cricket Australia and other relevant authorities.

“There are fairly entrenched views on either side. I don't know what the truth is. That would be for Cricket Australia and others to investigate.”

Stewart added that he hoped the upcoming Ashes series would bring the focus back to performances on the field rather than controversies away from it.