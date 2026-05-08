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HomeStatesAmit Shah Offers Prayers At Dakshineswar Amid High-Stakes BJP Strategy Talks In Bengal: WATCH

Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Dakshineswar Amid High-Stakes BJP Strategy Talks In Bengal: WATCH

Amit Shah visits Dakshineswar Temple as BJP begins crucial leadership discussions and government formation talks after its sweeping victory in West Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah prayed at Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Friday.
  • Shah is central observer for BJP legislative leader selection.
  • Party meeting to discuss CM, cabinet, and governance priorities.
  • BJP secured 206 seats in a historic Bengal win.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his day in Kolkata with prayers at the iconic Dakshineswar Kali Temple on Friday, setting the tone for what is shaping up to be a landmark moment in West Bengal politics. His visit comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing to take the reins of power in the state for the first time.

Shah arrived in the city as the BJP’s central observer for the election of the party’s legislative leader in West Bengal, a process that will pave the way for government formation after the party’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

BJP Leaders Gear Up For Crucial Legislature Party Meeting

With anticipation building around the selection of the next chief minister, senior BJP leaders are expected to gather for an important legislature party meeting later in the day. According to sources, discussions are likely to go beyond leadership selection and focus heavily on the upcoming oath-taking ceremony, cabinet formation, and governance priorities for the new administration.

The party is also expected to deliberate on the allocation of major portfolios and the overall structure of the cabinet as it prepares to form government in the state.

BJP Scripts Historic Win In West Bengal

The BJP’s rise in West Bengal marks one of the most dramatic political shifts in the state in recent years. The party is now set to form its first-ever government in Bengal after registering a commanding performance in the Assembly elections.

According to the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 206 of the state’s 294 Assembly seats, a massive jump from its tally of 77 seats in the 2021 elections.

The Trinamool Congress, which had dominated the previous Assembly election with 212 seats, slipped to second place with 80 seats.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata?

Amit Shah visited Kolkata as the BJP's central observer for the election of the party's legislative leader. This is a key step in forming the new government after their election victory.

What is the significance of the BJP's election victory in West Bengal?

The BJP has achieved a historic win, securing a commanding performance in the Assembly elections. This marks the first time the party will form a government in West Bengal.

How many seats did the BJP win in the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The BJP won 206 out of the 294 Assembly seats. This is a significant increase from their previous election tally.

What topics were discussed at the BJP legislature party meeting?

Discussions likely focused on leadership selection, the oath-taking ceremony, cabinet formation, and governance priorities for the new administration.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP West Bengal Dakshineswar Kali Temple West Bengal Election Results AMIT SHAH Amit Shah Kolkata Visit Amit Shah Visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple
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