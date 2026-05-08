West Bengal Likely To Have One Woman Deputy Chief Minister: Sources

West Bengal is likely to have two Deputy Chief Ministers, with one of them being a woman, sources said. The development comes as Union Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday to chair a key meeting of the BJP’s newly elected MLAs, where the party is expected to finalise its choice for the next Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Amid the ongoing speculation over the party's CM pick, three names have emerged as frontrunners, including Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Samik Bhattacharya. According to sources, BJP's CM choice will become clear by 5 PM.

Shah landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, where he was received by senior BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP Legislature Party Meeting Today

Later in the day, Shah is expected to attend the BJP legislature party meeting at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

The meeting is considered crucial as the BJP’s newly elected MLAs are expected to choose their legislature party leader, who will subsequently stake claim to form the government in the state.

The development comes after the BJP secured a landmark victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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The electoral outcome is being viewed as one of the biggest political setbacks in Banerjee’s career.

The BJP legislature party meeting is expected to elect the leader of the House, a decision that will effectively determine the party’s CM candidate as it prepares to form its first government in the state on May 9.

PM Modi, NDA Chief Ministers To Attend Swearing-In

On Saturday, Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states are also expected to be present at the event.

Meanwhile, Governor R. N. Ravi dissolved the state Assembly on Thursday, formally clearing the way for the formation of the new government in the state.

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