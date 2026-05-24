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Falta Repoll Result: BJP Scripts Record Win as TMC Faces Rout in Key Stronghold
BJP registered a record victory in the Falta repoll, handing the TMC a crushing defeat in a constituency once seen as its stronghold.
The BJP has registered a massive victory in the Falta Assembly repoll in West Bengal, with candidate Debangshu Panda defeating CPI(M)’s Shambhu Nath Kurmi by a huge margin of 1,09,021 votes. According to the final figures, Panda secured 1,49,666 votes in what is being described as a historic win for the party.
The BJP maintained a strong lead from the very beginning of counting, with Panda steadily widening the gap in every round. Opposition parties remained far behind throughout the contest, turning the Falta repoll into a one-sided battle.
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