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HomeElectionFalta Repoll Result: BJP Scripts Record Win as TMC Faces Rout in Key Stronghold

Falta Repoll Result: BJP Scripts Record Win as TMC Faces Rout in Key Stronghold

BJP registered a record victory in the Falta repoll, handing the TMC a crushing defeat in a constituency once seen as its stronghold.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 24 May 2026 06:15 PM (IST)

The BJP has registered a massive victory in the Falta Assembly repoll in West Bengal, with candidate Debangshu Panda defeating CPI(M)’s Shambhu Nath Kurmi by a huge margin of 1,09,021 votes. According to the final figures, Panda secured 1,49,666 votes in what is being described as a historic win for the party.

The BJP maintained a strong lead from the very beginning of counting, with Panda steadily widening the gap in every round. Opposition parties remained far behind throughout the contest, turning the Falta repoll into a one-sided battle.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
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